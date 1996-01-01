Baseballs Jacob Named NCBWA Preseason All-American

A two-time All-WCC honoree, the right-hander from Spokane, Wash., pitched in 25 games with four starts in 2019. He compiled a 7-3 record in 78.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA. Jacob had 12 saves and 87 strikeouts, leading the team in both categories.Jacob helped the 2019 Zags to a second-place finish in the WCC and a 31-24 overall record on the year.Jacob follows last season's Preseason All-America nod earned by Casey Legumina. Prior to Legumina, Jeff Bohling was the last Zag to earn Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America honors in 2016. Marco Gonzales was also a preseason All-American ahead of the 2013 season.