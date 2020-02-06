Thread: Great article about Joel in the Athletic today

SPOKANE, Wash.  It sounds like a basketball fable, the origin story scene that empowers a hero to do so much good: To work his way into a starting spot for a national title contender, Joel Ayayi slept in the locker room. And its true. He would shoot in the Gonzaga practice gym until maybe 1 or 2 a.m., and in lieu of trekking back to his dorm, Ayayi gathered three stools and lined them up in front of his stall. He stuffed his gear into the stall. He laid his head and upper torso on that pile and stretched the rest of his 6-5 frame across the stools. And there he slept. Hed wake up early, shower and go to class. He did this a lot. Now that Ayayi has become a fascinating emerging talent on one of the best teams anywhere, it is a very cloying way to explain how.The other part of the story is that Ayayi, then a 17-year-old college freshman from France, had a habit of forgetting his keys. He did this a lot too.