Thread: Great article about Joel in the Athletic today

    Default Great article about Joel in the Athletic today

    A nice story by Brian Hamilton in the Athletic this morning:

    Gonzagas Joel Ayayi holds the keys to everything

    SPOKANE, Wash.  It sounds like a basketball fable, the origin story scene that empowers a hero to do so much good: To work his way into a starting spot for a national title contender, Joel Ayayi slept in the locker room. And its true. He would shoot in the Gonzaga practice gym until maybe 1 or 2 a.m., and in lieu of trekking back to his dorm, Ayayi gathered three stools and lined them up in front of his stall. He stuffed his gear into the stall. He laid his head and upper torso on that pile and stretched the rest of his 6-5 frame across the stools. And there he slept. Hed wake up early, shower and go to class. He did this a lot. Now that Ayayi has become a fascinating emerging talent on one of the best teams anywhere, it is a very cloying way to explain how.

    The other part of the story is that Ayayi, then a 17-year-old college freshman from France, had a habit of forgetting his keys. He did this a lot too.
    Thanks for the link, Rad.

    “Everybody hates to suck,” Ayayi says. “And I think I sucked, to be honest. It still took me a couple weeks to realize I sucked, because the first week, you’re like, ehhhh, it’s just the first week. Then after two weeks, you’re like, man. You do this first step. Then there’s another step you need to get. And you’re like, man, I passed this step, and now I have another one — because even if I pass this step, I’m still not good enough. So it means I was really bad. There were maybe 20, 30 steps like that. Every step you pass, you’re like, man, I was really bad. And I’m still not there yet.”
    Stat line this season:

    29 mpg
    11.2 ppg
    49.5 % FG
    35.9 % 3 PT
    78.3 % FT
    6.4 RPG
    3.7 APG
    1.3 SPG

    Keep in mind......this is a 2 guard. He only played 5.9 mpg last year. Is there a more improved player in college basketball?
