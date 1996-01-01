Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GAME THREAD: LMU @ GU - Thursday - 02. 06. 20 - 8:00pm

  1. Today, 07:33 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,616

    Default GAME THREAD: LMU @ GU - Thursday - 02. 06. 20 - 8:00pm

    #2 Gonzaga (23-1, NET 3) enters the LMU (8-15, NET 228) game with a 22 game winning streak against the Lions. In their first meeting this season, the Bulldogs defeated LMU 87 - 62.

    TV: CBS Sports Network . Time: 8:00pm PT Announcers: Rich Waltz & Dan Dickau
    Direct TV: Channel 221
    Dish Network: Channel 158
    Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 412
    Charter/Spectrum: Channel 410
    Frontier: Channel 594
    Cox: Channel 321
    Cable One: Channel 139

    Also available through these streaming providers:
    DirectTV Now
    Fubo TV
    Hulu TV
    Playstation Vue
    YouTube TV

    Radio
    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head

    GU Press Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/4//MBB25.pdf
    LMU Press Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/4//LMU_Notes.pdf

    LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:43 AM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,616

    Default Game Preview ( From Gonzaga Athletics )

    LINK: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/4/men...-thursday.aspx

    • The Zags have won 22 straight versus the Lions, and 26 of the last 27 meetings. The Lions last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010, 74-66, in L.A. The Bulldogs are 43-3 against Loyola Marymount under Mark Few.
    • Gonzaga is 37-6 at home against the Lions and has won all 16 meetings in the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU has won 29 straight at home over Loyola Marymount. The last Lion win in Spokane was on Feb. 7, 1991, 91-79.
    • GU is first in the nation in scoring offense (88.6), scoring margin (21.5) and total rebounds (990), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58), third in field goal percentage (50.9), rebound margin (9.5) and total assists (419).


    ZAGS TARGETING 25 WINS ... AGAIN:
    - Gonzaga has won at least 25 games in each of the last 12 consecutive seasons.
    - The Zags have reached the 25-win plateau in 15 of the last 16 seasons, and 19 of the last 21.
    - Only Kansas (13), Duke (11) and GU have reached 25 wins in each of the last 11 seasons.
    More info at the link above.

    #GoZags
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules