Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Feb 6, 2020

Good morning Zag Nation. It's time to wake up and get ready for another fun night with the Zags. We're playing LMU tonight. I was thinking about Zag Nation last night before I fell asleep, and I couldn't help thinking about how big and powerful we are. AND HOW AWESOME. Because I wear something with the Name Gonzaga on it almost every day, I run into a lot of Zag fans. And every one of them that I meet is so nice, and in my opinion so cool. I have had the pleasure of having coffee several times with Go Zags here in Yakima, and what a cool, awesome man he is. We really are like brothers. When I was in physical therapy a year ago, my physical therapist was a GU grad, and we instantly were like brother and sister. Once in awhile I'll go and watch a game in a bar & grill and find brothers and sisters there every time. We really are pretty much like a family.
On game day I really do feel connected to this very large family who are spread out all over the world. I like that feeling of connection and power, and I am aware that this power is really like "wind beneath the wings" of the Zags as they fly down court. AND I believe they feel it. I was so impressed by the number of Zag fans at the Santa Clara and USF games. The announcer at the USF said that 40% of the fans were Zag fans. Pretty cool. I thought to myself, "No wonder they are so good on the road." hahaha
I'd like to feel that this could be an easy game tonight, but honestly, I can't allow myself to think that way because I know that LMU will be going out at the Zags with everything they have. I also know that the Zags will have to play well tonight. And I'm sure they will. So get your Zag gear on, and if you need to get your VCR set, and get ready for a really fun night. The more I watch this team the more I love them. It's really an amazing team, and different than any team that's gone before them.
Go Zags!!!