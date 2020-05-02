Thread: OT: Coach K is frustrated with the NCAA [Goodman Article]

Weve got to be so careful, K said. Ive said this for a couple years that as soon as they said high school kids can go sometime soon, we as a college committee dont think of what that means. The NBA does. The NBA has ramped up the G-League, unionized. You see things on TV.How many high school games do you see now on TV? I see in the future a high school megaleague that has a TV contract. Can that happen? You bet your butt it can happen, especially if those kids arent going to go to college. The NBAs going to want to promote those guys.