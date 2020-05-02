Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: OT: Coach K is frustrated with the NCAA [Goodman Article]

  Today, 06:45 AM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,616

    Default OT: Coach K is frustrated with the NCAA [Goodman Article]

    STORY LINK: https://watchstadium.com/coach-k-is-...it-02-05-2020/


    The whole state of college basketball has been hurt by how many kids have tested the waters, Krzyzewski said. Its not the one-and-dones. Weve lost about 70-to-80 kids who werent even drafted besides the ones who were drafted. I wish the whole thing would change.

    He also mentioned that grad transfers, who accounted for nearly a quarter of the 900 or so transfers last year, have been a game-changer. In 2013, there were 58 grad transfers in mens basketball. This past year? Just shy of 200.

    Thats the biggest one-and-done thats changed basketball, he said. Not the Jayson Tatums; its the grad transfer one-and-done.
    Will the closing paragraphs re: high school players and the NBA will generate a bit of media noise ?

    Weve got to be so careful, K said. Ive said this for a couple years that as soon as they said high school kids can go sometime soon, we as a college committee dont think of what that means. The NBA does. The NBA has ramped up the G-League, unionized. You see things on TV.

    How many high school games do you see now on TV? I see in the future a high school megaleague that has a TV contract. Can that happen? You bet your butt it can happen, especially if those kids arent going to go to college. The NBAs going to want to promote those guys.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:59 AM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,037

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    STORY LINK: https://watchstadium.com/coach-k-is-...it-02-05-2020/




    Will the closing paragraphs re: high school players and the NBA will generate a bit of media noise ?
    Already happening. Big game today: NYC Catholic powers Christ the King v Stepinac, ESPNU 2:30........lots of top shelf D1 prospects.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:03 AM
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,840

    Default

    Interesting line there about grad transfers. So many people here lament about GU becoming a one and done school... for incoming freshmen. The Zags have BEEN a one and done factory... for grad transfers. And we still love those players. Perhaps the idea of one and done players is a bit overplayed since we have been living through it, just in a different way.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:07 AM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,683

    Default

    IMO, Koach sees his iron grip on college hoops slipping from his mitts, and he doesn't like it.

    A "commissioner" for college basketball? That's the last thing that's needed, another "czar" and the bureaucracy that inevitably follows.

    Recent changes to the landscape are having the most impact on Duke and Kentucky, two primary benefactors of "one and done". Additionally, I humbly suggest that Coach Hopkins reevaluate his recruitment of "one and done" players to UW. Their season has turned into a dumpster fire.

    With a couple of exceptions, I think GU's plan revolves around 3 year plans for most of the players we recruit. Rui is the best example of that, although we lost Domas, Brandon, and Zach early, primarily due to their performance during the NCAA Tournament. Filip may be the next to leave, and it's widely acknowledged that Jalen Suggs is a likely one and done, if he doesn't leave for Europe or Australia.

    I expect our Zags to keep on rollin'.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:17 AM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,683

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Interesting line there about grad transfers. So many people here lament about GU becoming a one and done school... for incoming freshmen. The Zags have BEEN a one and done factory... for grad transfers. And we still love those players. Perhaps the idea of one and done players is a bit overplayed since we have been living through it, just in a different way.
    Of course we love our transfers, grad and others. They're eager for a second chance (if they think they need one), and they become part of a team that's bigger than themselves. The players' families are drawn into it, as well, at least from those I've had a chance to meet. Post game in College Station was a celebration for all, it was a new experience for them.

    We've been blessed that Ryan and Admon joined us this year, and have really bought into the plan.

    Will Corey be one of our few 4 year players? I'm starting to think it's doubtful, given the growth he's shown this year. If he has a great post season, I think he'll be playing in the pros next year, not necessarily the NBA, of course.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:13 AM
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,644

    Default

    The grad transfer ability is great. The coaches shouldn’t be the only persons in control and it empowers some great kids who want a chance at something better, or at least different. I can empathize with the NBA stuff. You can plan around the high end one and done guys but the ones that leave early for the G league probably make it very tough.
    Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

