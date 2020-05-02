Thread: OT: Coach K is frustrated with the NCAA [Goodman Article]

STORY LINK: https://watchstadium.com/coach-k-is-...it-02-05-2020/
Will the closing paragraphs re: high school players and the NBA will generate a bit of media noise ?The whole state of college basketball has been hurt by how many kids have tested the waters, Krzyzewski said. Its not the one-and-dones. Weve lost about 70-to-80 kids who werent even drafted besides the ones who were drafted. I wish the whole thing would change.
He also mentioned that grad transfers, who accounted for nearly a quarter of the 900 or so transfers last year, have been a game-changer. In 2013, there were 58 grad transfers in mens basketball. This past year? Just shy of 200.
Thats the biggest one-and-done thats changed basketball, he said. Not the Jayson Tatums; its the grad transfer one-and-done.
Weve got to be so careful, K said. Ive said this for a couple years that as soon as they said high school kids can go sometime soon, we as a college committee dont think of what that means. The NBA does. The NBA has ramped up the G-League, unionized. You see things on TV.
How many high school games do you see now on TV? I see in the future a high school megaleague that has a TV contract. Can that happen? You bet your butt it can happen, especially if those kids arent going to go to college. The NBAs going to want to promote those guys.