Who else is going to Saturdays game in Moraga?
Really hope Tillie feels healthy enough to play. This game feels like it could easily be a loss, but theyve shown some grit. Woolridge is going to have a long overseas career, and maybe will sniff the NBA if he can get healthy enough. Ayayi needs to have a big game. Hes the guy that could help keep the rebounding numbers close with the Zags thin upfront.
