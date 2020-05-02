National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 5, 2020, marks the 34th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) from the Women's Sports Foundation. This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life. NGWSD honors the achievements of female athletes, coaches and leaders and continues to Lead Her Forward by acknowledging the power of sports to unlock her limitless potential.The Women's Sports Foundation applauds the vital role played by the individuals and organizations who join us in championing this effort: advocates seeking to protect Title IX and advance gender equity, athletes using their platform to inspire greatness, and coaches working daily to promote play.National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) began in 1987 as a special day in our nation's capital to recognize women's sports. The day united premiere organizations and elite female athletes to bring national attention to the promise of girls and women in sports.