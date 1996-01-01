Baseball Picked to Win WCC, Three Honored
GU tabbed as favorite for second straight season
Complete WCC Preseason Poll
SAN BRUNO Gonzaga baseball was once again tabbed the favorite to win the West Coast Conference, while three Zags were named Preseason All-WCC in the league's preseason poll, voted on by the 10 head coaches.
Junior righthander Alek Jacob a 2019 Preseason All-American headlines three Bulldogs on the 2020 WCC preseason squad. Junior infielder Brett Harris and senior infielder Ernie Yake earned spots and all three earned 2019 All-WCC honors.
Gonzaga earned 71 points in the poll with two first-place votes, just three points ahead of BYU, who earned five first-place votes and 68 total points. LMU was third with three first-place votes and 65 total points. Pepperdine and San Diego finished tied for fourth with 52 points.
Jacob was GU's do-it-all pitcher last season, going 5-1 with seven saves and a 1.60 earned-run average in league play, and 7-3 with 12 saves overall on the year. The Spokane native held opposing hitters to a .200 batting average on the year. He was named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game.
Yake hit .302 on year with 30 RBI and 41 runs scored, good for second on the team, while Harris hit .305 with 26 RBI and 12 doubles.
Gonzaga begins its season on Feb. 14 as part of a four-game slate at the Sanderson Ford Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz. GU will take on BYU, Oregon State twice and New Mexico.
