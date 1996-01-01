Baseball Picked to Win WCC, Three Honored

Junior righthander Alek Jacob  a 2019 Preseason All-American  headlines three Bulldogs on the 2020 WCC preseason squad. Junior infielder Brett Harris and senior infielder Ernie Yake earned spots and all three earned 2019 All-WCC honors.Gonzaga earned 71 points in the poll with two first-place votes, just three points ahead of BYU, who earned five first-place votes and 68 total points. LMU was third with three first-place votes and 65 total points. Pepperdine and San Diego finished tied for fourth with 52 points.Jacob was GU's do-it-all pitcher last season, going 5-1 with seven saves and a 1.60 earned-run average in league play, and 7-3 with 12 saves overall on the year. The Spokane native held opposing hitters to a .200 batting average on the year. He was named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game.Yake hit .302 on year with 30 RBI and 41 runs scored, good for second on the team, while Harris hit .305 with 26 RBI and 12 doubles.Check GoZags.com for links to live coverage.