Thread: WCC Conference Tourney Mar 5-10 and Ticket Info

WCC Conference Tourney Mar 5-10 and Ticket Info
I hope it isn't too early to ask a question about the WCC tourney???
Could some knowledgeable member outline how a "newbie" going to LV for tourney gets tickets?
Not interested in 3/5 thru 3/10, just the Semis and Championship. If individual tickets are not available
for only those two dates, is it reasonable to show up at the Area and try to buy tickets outside before the game?
Understand there may be a premium for the tickets but....just hoping. Hoping for some experienced advice. Thanks
For anything not the title game, I've never had a problem showing up even midway through the first half and finding plenty of tickets from scalpers to get in. Once in, seating is usually pretty open. I usually ended up paying less than half of face value. For the title game, show up a half hour before tip and you should be fine.
That is my plan. Have the plane ticket for Sunday and room for Sunday thru Wednesday. I have gone 4 other times and found that tickets the last couple of days were always on sale by scalpers before the last games. Mine might not be super advice, but it is what I plan. Tuesdays tickets should be easy to get from the loser teams on Monday. I am not sure about the Monday game it might be more costly unless you get it from Saturday night losers while they leave.
