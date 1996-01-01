Thread: Pete Rose Petitions for Reinstatement

Thanks for the link Reno.
Rose admits that he bet on his team, to win. Fay Vincent said otherwise. Was it against the rules; yeah.
I personally don't have a problem with it. Though not a Rose fan, what he did "between the lines" was unmatched. I put him in the Hall if he DID NOT bet against his team. Otherwise, let's take out all the cheater's, drunks & adulterer's. The list of those left would get real skinny.
Very interested to hear an opposing opinion.
