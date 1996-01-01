Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Pete Rose Petitions for Reinstatement

  1. Today, 10:50 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,604

    Default Pete Rose Petitions for Reinstatement

    In a petition sent to the MLB commissioner's office and obtained by ESPN, Rose and his lawyers argue that Manfred has recently opted not to punish players guilty of major game-changing rules infractions and, as a result, should end Rose's 30½-year ban for gambling on baseball while he was manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

    The lawyers say that Rose's lifetime ban is "vastly disproportionate" when compared with MLB's punishments of players who took performance-enhancing drugs and the players involved in the sign-stealing schemes by the 2017 Houston Astros.
    Story Link: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/...-reinstatement
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:50 AM #2
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,181

    Default

    Thanks for the link Reno.


    Rose admits that he bet on his team, to win. Fay Vincent said otherwise. Was it against the rules; yeah.


    I personally don't have a problem with it. Though not a Rose fan, what he did "between the lines" was unmatched. I put him in the Hall if he DID NOT bet against his team. Otherwise, let's take out all the cheater's, drunks & adulterer's. The list of those left would get real skinny.

    Very interested to hear an opposing opinion.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules