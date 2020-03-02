-
Other Games: Weds - 02. 05. 20
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
#10 Villanova @ #19 Butler . 3:30 . FS1
Iowa State @ #13 West Virginia . 4:00 . ESPN2
#17 Iowa @ Purdue . 4:00 . BTN
#21 Creighton @ Providence . 4:00 . FOX SPORTS NETWORKS
Georgia @ Florida . 4:00m . ESPNU
#12 Seton Hall @ Georgetown . 5:30 . FS1
Wake Forest @ #5 Louisville . 6:00 . ESPN2
#18 LSU @ Vanderbilt . 6:00 . SECN
Wisconsin @ Minnesota . 6:00 . BTN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00205/group/50
