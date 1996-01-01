Thread: Bud Withers: Report from the Bay Area Road Trip

At Santa Clara, it was obvious Filip Petrusev, with a career-high 31 points, could do just about anything he wanted. It was also obvious he did a lot of things he wont be able to do against NCAA-tournament-level competition. Of course, Killian Tillie got hurt, and I say this without any research or foundation, other than having covered or been around teams for about half a century: I honestly dont remember a basketball player having endured as many different injuries in a college career, one atop another.