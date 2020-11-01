#11/11 Gonzaga Womens Basketball Takes on Pacific Thursday

- Gonzaga extended its program-record start with a 59-44 victory over BYU Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The win extended GU's record-breaking start to 22-1, including an unblemished 11-0 mark in WCC play.- Gonzaga has started conference play 11-0 five times in program history. The first three seasons the Zags started 11-0 they went on to finish conference play with an undefeated 14-0 record: 2004-05; 2009-10; and 2010-11. Following the expansion of the WCC, Gonzaga opened conference play with a 15-0 mark during the 2014-15 season and a 13-0 mark during the 2017-18 season.- Gonzaga will look to improve to 23-1 overall on the season Thursday at Pacific. With a win, Gonzaga will extend its program-record start; previously, Gonzaga's best start was 16-1, a record the Bulldogs set during the 2018-19 season.- GU is currently on an 20-game win streak, the longest win streak in the nation, and it also sets a new mark for the longest win streak under Lisa Fortier, breaking her previous mark of 16-straight victories (12/20/14-2/21/15). The Bulldogs' longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.- With the win over BYU on Saturday, the Bulldogs have extended their home win streak record under Lisa Fortier. GU has won 14-straight home games dating back to Feb. 28, 2019 with 12 home wins so far this season. Previously, GU's top mark under Fortier was 12 straight home wins, which occurred from 11/7/18-2/14/19.- Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU set a new program record after moving up one spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll; the previous program high in the AP Poll was No. 12. The Zags held steady in the Coaches Poll at No. 12. It's the highest combined ranking for the Zags ever. Previously, the program record was No. 12/11.- Thursday will be the ninth time in program history the Zags have played on Feb. 2. GU carries a 5-3 overall mark on the date, and it has won the last four straight games played on the date.- Gonzaga currently ranks third in the nation in percent attendance capacity. The Zags average 94.01 percent capacity; that's an average of 5,641 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game.- The Bulldogs also rank inside the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 51.3 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank fifth in the nation.- Gonzaga is also among the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. At 40.7 percent shooting from long range, Gonzaga ranks third in the nation. Four players shoot over 40 percent from long range, led by Jill Townsend at 49.2 percent, while seven total Zags shoot at least 30.0 percent from beyond-the-arc.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.- Through 22 games this season, Pacific holds a 13-9 overall mark with a 6-5 record in conference play. Currently, the Tigers have an identical 6-5 record with Portland and sit in fourth place in the WCC standings.- As a squad, Pacific averages 69.9 points per contest shooting 41.5 percent from the floor. The Tigers' 69.9 points per game ranks second in the WCC.- Two players average double-figures for Pacific, led by Preseason All-WCC selection Valerie Higgins at 16.2 points per game. That mark ranks third in the WCC. Brooklyn McDavid adds 15.1 points per contest to rank fifth in the confernece. The next closest scorer for the Tigers is Kaylin Randhawa at 7.6 points per contest.- The Tigers average 35.0 rebounds per game, 13.5 assists per game, 10.2 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game while committing an average of 16.2 turnovers per contest.- Higgins leads the rebounding effort with an even 9.0 rebounds per game. That mark ranks tied for second in the conference. McDavid is the next closest rebounder with an average of 5.1 per contest.- Higgins has recorded nine double-doubles on the season to rank second in the WCC, while McDavid has recorded one on the year.- Since opening WCC play with a 4-1 mark, Pacific has gone 2-4 over the last six games and is currently coming off an 87-70 victory at LMU on Feb. 1.- The last time GU faced Pacific was on Jan. 11 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. With her third assist of the night against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 25, Jessie Loera moved into fifth all-time in career assists, surpassing Jasmine Redmon (400, 2010-14). Loera now has 413 career assists and is 17 assists shy of surpassing Amy Simpson (439, 1982-86) for fourth place. Loera currently ranks tied for 13th nationally in assists with 118 on the season and 32nd nationally in assists per game with 5.1.- Through 23 games this season, three players average double-figures for Gonzaga with six players averaging over 7.0 points per contest. The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior). The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior).Jill Townsend leads the Zags in scoring at 12.1 points per game, while both Jenn Wirth and Katie Campbell add an even 11.0 points per contest. LeeAnne Wirth adds 9.3 points per contest while Jessie Loera chips in 7.7 and Melody Kempton is at 7.2.Currently, Gonzaga ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 51.3 points per game. This season alone, Gonzaga has limited 12 opponents to 50 points or fewer and 20 opponents to under 60 points. The last six games, the Zags have held their opponents to under 60 points with no one scoring more than 52 points. On Jan. On Jan. 23 against Pepperdine, Gonzaga held the Waves to just 36 points, more than 30 points below their season average of 66.4. Pepperdine's 36 points also ties for the fewest points allowed to a WCC opponent under Lisa Fortier.