Thread: College Gameday?

    Default College Gameday?

    While I think the possibilities are somewhere between slim and nil... Looking at the Zags schedule, I think the only games with a remote chance would be at Provo on the 22nd or in Spokane on the 29th vs SMC. JMHO, if it were to happen, it would be the SMC game and would likely require that SMC win this Saturday to "set it up". If the Zags have a 4 or 5 game lead going into that game... then nothing. Now, realistically, I think we can expect nothing... but hey... always something worth speculating about.

    For the record... last time Zags hosted was in 2009. Last two appearances were: 2014 at Memphis and 2017 at SMC.

    ETA... BYU... never hosted, never appeared.
    I doubt it happens.

    With a 3 game lead and no WCC team likely to go unblemished the rest of the way, I think GU pretty much has the WCC wrapped up. Unless Killian is out a long time or something worse occurs. At this time it is about maintaining that NET ranking. GU is at #3 this week.
    I don't see it happening this season because SMC loses this Saturday so the rematch is nil...I just don't see SMC being able to stop our inside game...JMHO

    Our two toughest remaining games after Saturday will be @ Pepperdine and @ BYU.
