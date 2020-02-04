-
Other Games: Tuesday - 02. 04. 20
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
#7 Duke @ Boston College . 4:00 . ESPN
Rutgers @ # 9 Maryland . 4:00 . FS1
#11 Auburn @ Arkansas . 4:00 . SECN
Ohio State @ Michigan . 4:00 . ESPN2
#22 Penn State @ #15 Michigan State . 5:00 . BTN
Miss'ppi State @ #15 Kentucky . 6:00 . ESPN
Xavier @ DePaul . 6:00 . FS1
Oklahoma @ Texas Tech . 6:00 . ESPN2
Missouri @ Texas A&M . 6:00 . SECN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00204/group/50
