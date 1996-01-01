Thread: OT: Congrats to Marco Gonzalez

Gonzales and his wife, Monica, live in the Seattle area year-round with their dog Louie. They’re very active in the community and he’s an active Seahawks and Sounders fan. He also participates in Mariners’ Care Programs and other outside charities including: On Base Youth Clinics and Play Ball events promoting baseball and softball across the Pacific Northwest, supporting Challenger Little League athletes with physical and mental disabilities, visiting patients and families at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, working diligently with Monica to bring awareness to Multiple Systems Atrophy.