Thread: OT: Congrats to Marco Gonzalez

    Signed by Mariners to a four year 30 million dollar contract extension.

    Turns out baseball actually IS a great career...

    Good for him. He's a great ambassador for Gonzaga athletics.

    https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/...act-extension/
    I was fortunate enough to get an autograph at the Alderwood Mall near Seattle the day before the North Carolina game...he inscribed Go Zags on the baseball and was super excited to head over to Spokane for the UNC game. It was a fun few seconds of conversation.


    Im an idiot. I spelled his name wrong in the original post title. If a mod could fix Id appreciate it. Gonzales. Not Gonzalez.
    Wow, quite an honorable Zag

    Gonzales and his wife, Monica, live in the Seattle area year-round with their dog Louie. They’re very active in the community and he’s an active Seahawks and Sounders fan. He also participates in Mariners’ Care Programs and other outside charities including: On Base Youth Clinics and Play Ball events promoting baseball and softball across the Pacific Northwest, supporting Challenger Little League athletes with physical and mental disabilities, visiting patients and families at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, working diligently with Monica to bring awareness to Multiple Systems Atrophy.
    Sure sounds like he was a ZAG Bball player...
