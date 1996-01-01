Thread: OT: Congrats to Marco Gonzales

Signed by Mariners to a four year 30 million dollar contract extension.
Turns out baseball actually IS a great career...
Good for him. He's a great ambassador for Gonzaga athletics.
https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/...act-extension/
I was fortunate enough to get an autograph at the Alderwood Mall near Seattle the day before the North Carolina game...he inscribed Go Zags on the baseball and was super excited to head over to Spokane for the UNC game. It was a fun few seconds of conversation.
Im an idiot. I spelled his name wrong in the original post title. If a mod could fix Id appreciate it. Gonzales. Not Gonzalez.
Wow, quite an honorable Zag
Gonzales and his wife, Monica, live in the Seattle area year-round with their dog Louie. They’re very active in the community and he’s an active Seahawks and Sounders fan. He also participates in Mariners’ Care Programs and other outside charities including: On Base Youth Clinics and Play Ball events promoting baseball and softball across the Pacific Northwest, supporting Challenger Little League athletes with physical and mental disabilities, visiting patients and families at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, working diligently with Monica to bring awareness to Multiple Systems Atrophy.
Great kid!! My nephew (also a ZAG baseball player) was Marco's roommate at GU for a couple of years, so I got to know him a bit when visiting. Nice, genuine, polite young man. Great ambassador for the university and for the M's. Was really glad when he was traded to the M's from the Cardinals a few years back. He put in the hard work to recover from Tommy John surgery and is now reaping the benefits. Good for him!!
Go ZAGS
Well deserved.
