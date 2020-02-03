The NCAA just released their 1st Top-16 seedings for this year's NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga is currently ranked 12th which is the last #3 seed. However, we are not in the Portland region but in the Dallas/Fort Worth Region.

NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee  Feb. 3  Top-16 ranking *
#1 South Carolina (No. 1 seed  Greenville Region)
#2 Baylor (No. 1 seed  Dallas Region)
#3 Louisville (No. 1 seed  Fort Wayne Region)
#4 Oregon (No. 1 seed  Portland Region)
#5 UConn
#6 Stanford
#7 NC State
#8 Maryland
#9 Oregon State
#10 Mississippi State
#11 UCLA
#12 Gonzaga
#13 Arizona
#14 DePaul
#15 Iowa
#16 Northwestern

Baylor would be joined by Stanford, Gonzaga and Arizona in Dallas. The Fort Wayne Regional includes Louisville, UConn, Oregon State and Northwestern. In Greenville, South Carolina would be joined by NC State, UCLA and Iowa. The Portland Regional would include Oregon, Maryland, Mississippi State and DePaul.
Entire article can be found here: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...paign=trending

The next reveal will be in early March.

