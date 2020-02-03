NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee Feb. 3 Top-16 ranking *
#1 South Carolina (No. 1 seed Greenville Region)
#2 Baylor (No. 1 seed Dallas Region)
#3 Louisville (No. 1 seed Fort Wayne Region)
#4 Oregon (No. 1 seed Portland Region)
#5 UConn
#6 Stanford
#7 NC State
#8 Maryland
#9 Oregon State
#10 Mississippi State
#11 UCLA
#12 Gonzaga
#13 Arizona
#14 DePaul
#15 Iowa
#16 Northwestern
Baylor would be joined by Stanford, Gonzaga and Arizona in Dallas. The Fort Wayne Regional includes Louisville, UConn, Oregon State and Northwestern. In Greenville, South Carolina would be joined by NC State, UCLA and Iowa. The Portland Regional would include Oregon, Maryland, Mississippi State and DePaul.