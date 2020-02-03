NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee  Feb. 3  Top-16 ranking *

#1 South Carolina (No. 1 seed  Greenville Region)#2 Baylor (No. 1 seed  Dallas Region)#3 Louisville (No. 1 seed  Fort Wayne Region)#4 Oregon (No. 1 seed  Portland Region)#5 UConn#6 Stanford#7 NC State#8 Maryland#9 Oregon State#10 Mississippi State#11 UCLA#12 Gonzaga#13 Arizona#14 DePaul#15 Iowa#16 NorthwesternBaylor would be joined by Stanford, Gonzaga and Arizona in Dallas. The Fort Wayne Regional includes Louisville, UConn, Oregon State and Northwestern. In Greenville, South Carolina would be joined by NC State, UCLA and Iowa. The Portland Regional would include Oregon, Maryland, Mississippi State and DePaul.