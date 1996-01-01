Thread: PACIFIC ARE VERY DANGEROUS TIGERS NOT TO BE TOYED WITH MANY POSSIBLE WEAPONS

-
PACIFIC ARE VERY DANGEROUS TIGERS NOT TO BE TOYED WITH MANY POSSIBLE WEAPONS
Most dangerous Tiger a Hybrid Guard in camouflage. #22 Higgins (6'1") does all her damage within the 3 point line. She has only made 6 three pointers on the year. She has a lethal jump shot from anywhere and loves to take it to the basket also. Caveat vey good at getting to the free throw line had 11 attempts against us last game. Last game she had 22 points with only 7 FG attempts.
#22 Higgins is averaging 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, has 81 steals, and 19 blocks. Pacific website is touting her as player of the year in the WCC.
#01 McDavid is averaging 15.1 points a game and was named to a power forward watchlist, one of 20 nominees nationwide. Note #01 McDavid game is all inside she has not attempted any 3 pointers.
This is a scary point Pacific has 5 players with double digit 3 pointers made on the team.
#21 Randhawa (6'2") had 23 points last game going (5-8) on 3 pointers. Would have to say she has been their 3rd most consistent player who is improving.
#32 Kahala (6'2") Center who comes off the bench is their big girl.
Below is their double digit made 3 points list showing their 3 point shooting percentage:
#21 Randhawa 36% 3s.
#14 Blakeslee 36% 3s.
#03 Newman 36% 3s.
#13 Cruz 35% 3s.
#05 Tryggedsson 29% 3s.
1. My main key to the game get #22 Higgins and #01 McDavid in foul trouble. And if you do keep coming at them both not like last game when we had #22 Higgins on the rope but let her fly in the 4th quarter playing with 4 fouls and she played phenomenal.
2. Another big key is we must guard from the 3 point line not like last game against Drollinger.
3. The Truong's must pickup their defensive effort, not dribble into the corner where you can be trapped,not dribble the half court in a circle instead of passing, forget no look passes they only seem to result in turnovers, use your full court vision just do not telegraph your passes to opponents and don't get ticky tack fouls. Your calm demeanor will help you greatly, you can do it young ladies.
Pacific is talented, but they have been big underachievers in the WCC this year. There is absolutely no reason they should be mired around .500 in the conference, they should be 2nd behind Gonzaga. I don't know why they've been struggling so much.
