Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List: Petrusev Makes It
List:
Udoka Azubuike
Saddiq Bey
Jared Butler
Vernon Carey
Anthony Cowan
Devon Dotson
Anthony Edwards
Malachi Flynn
Luka Garza
Markus Howard
Tre Jones
Jordan Nwora
Daniel Otoru
Filip Petrusev
Myles Powell
Payton Pritchard
Jalen Smith
Lamar Stevens
Obi Toppin
Cassius Winston
Congratulations, Filip.
https://www.woodenaward.com/john_r_w..._20_watch_list
