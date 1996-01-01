Thread: Congrats to Petrusev -- WCC Player of the Week

Filip shows up every game. Not sure what more some fans here want from him. I hear: "more toughness," "fight through contact," "just dunk it!" "pass out of double teams," "needs more passion on the court." Okay, if you say so. Should probably ask NBA the scouts what they think. Gone early. A lottery pick is what I'm guessing they think. And he's barely even been allowed to take a trey this season even though we know he can make somewhere between 30 & 40% of them.
Overall --I like his game--
If someone is looking for something to nitpick---If he gets his FT% a bit (currently 64.5%) and his 3pt% up (currently 10% 1-10)-- he will be a monster for someone.
He puts a lot of the other teams bigs in foul trouble -- currently has taken more fouls shots than our next 2 players combined.
nice job Petrusev
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
He was named to the Wooden Award watch-list today. One of 20 players who will be considered.
Filip had a great week offensively. Congrats big guy!
