Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Congrats to Petrusev -- WCC Player of the Week

  1. Today, 12:46 PM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,224

    Default Congrats to Petrusev -- WCC Player of the Week

    Earned it!

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...yer-of-week-h/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:50 PM #2
    upan8th
    upan8th is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Posts
    635

    Default

    Filip shows up every game. Not sure what more some fans here want from him. I hear: "more toughness," "fight through contact," "just dunk it!" "pass out of double teams," "needs more passion on the court." Okay, if you say so. Should probably ask NBA the scouts what they think. Gone early. A lottery pick is what I'm guessing they think. And he's barely even been allowed to take a trey this season even though we know he can make somewhere between 30 & 40% of them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:34 PM #3
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,224

    Default

    Overall --I like his game--

    If someone is looking for something to nitpick---If he gets his FT% a bit (currently 64.5%) and his 3pt% up (currently 10% 1-10)-- he will be a monster for someone.

    He puts a lot of the other teams bigs in foul trouble -- currently has taken more fouls shots than our next 2 players combined.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:13 PM #4
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    6,950

    Default

    nice job Petrusev
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:15 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,584

    Default

    He was named to the Wooden Award watch-list today. One of 20 players who will be considered.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:20 PM #6
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,696

    Default

    Filip had a great week offensively. Congrats big guy!
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules