Thread: Who are the top 16 seeds in women's basketball right now?

From ESPNW:
Gonzaga: No. 3 seed in Portland
The Zags are one five-minute overtime period against Stanford away from being unbeaten. If that were the case, Gonzaga would be threatening to be a No. 2 seed. The committee should still reward the Bulldogs with hosting first- and second-round games. Anything higher than a No. 3 seed is hard to justify with only two Quadrant 1 wins. The WCC schedule isn't helping. Gonzaga has just two more games in the regular season against opponent with winning records.
Entire Bracket as of 2/3/2020 here: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
ZagDad