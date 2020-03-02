Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Who are the top 16 seeds in women's basketball right now?

  Today, 10:30 AM
    ZagDad84
    Dec 2014
    Default Who are the top 16 seeds in women's basketball right now?

    From ESPNW:

    Gonzaga: No. 3 seed in Portland

    The Zags are one five-minute overtime period against Stanford away from being unbeaten. If that were the case, Gonzaga would be threatening to be a No. 2 seed. The committee should still reward the Bulldogs with hosting first- and second-round games. Anything higher than a No. 3 seed is hard to justify with only two Quadrant 1 wins. The WCC schedule isn't helping. Gonzaga has just two more games in the regular season against opponent with winning records.
    Entire Article and Top 16 Seeds found here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...3858/undefined

    Entire Bracket as of 2/3/2020 here: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology

    ZagDad
  Today, 11:03 AM
    TerpZag
    Feb 2007
    Issaquah, WA
    Spokane

    6 TCU
    11 Nebraska


    3 GONZAGA/WCC
    14 IUPUI/HORIZON
    I like Gonzaga's chances with these 1st & 2nd round matchups if Katie Campbell can return healthy
    to the Lady Zags line up in time for the NCAA tournament. We can only hope that that happens...
