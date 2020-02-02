Thread: NCAA Women's Power 10 ~ Gonzaga #9

Results 1 to 2 of 2

NCAA Women's Power 10 ~ Gonzaga #9

    NCAA Women's Power 10 ~ Gonzaga #9

    Congratulations Lady Zags!!!


    9) Gonzaga (22-1) (NR). The Zags become the first mid-major program to bust into the Power 10 this season. The West Coast Conference might just end up with its first top 10 team in the history of the AP poll after a 59-44 win over BYU that extended Gonzagas winning streak to 20 games, the longest streak in the nation. The loss of senior Katie Campbell to a knee injury in that game could have an impact on the Zags ability to keep its spot here.

    Women's basketball rankings: South Carolina leads Power 10, Oregon is No. 2 for UConn showdown
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
