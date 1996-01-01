-
Ohio State freshman point guard D.J. Carton takes leave, cites mental health
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...-mental-health
The most disturbing part of this story is that his poor mother had to put out a press statement regarding her son. Apparently some OSU and Big 10 fans were highly critical of the young man despite him having the support of Coach Holtman (a great guy) and all his teammates. Holtman also lambasted Carton's critics as well during a presser. On Big 10 Basketball & Beyond on Sunday (the best basketball program on television - Sunday nights on BTN), Decourcy and our old friend Steve Bardo clapped for Carton's willingness to post about his mental health issues on social media.
It is sickening to me that in this day of age we still have people in this nation who blame mental illness on its victims. The kinds of things that lead a young man like Carton to take a leave of absence are organic in nature. They are no different than pancreatic cancer or cystic fibrosis. But in the macho world of sports, it's viewed as a weakness. Carton is to be commended for reducing the shame surrounding such an issue. I hope he finds the help he needs and the medication he needs if necessary. More on Holtman's presser and Carton's mother:
https://247sports.com/college/ohio-s...ers-143206182/
https://247sports.com/college/ohio-s...ion-143224265/
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules