Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: New AP Poll is in...Baylor is #1, Gonzaga 2 (Feb 3rd)

  1. Today, 09:38 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,949

    Default New AP Poll is in...Baylor is #1, Gonzaga 2 (Feb 3rd)

    Zags remain at #2. Nice to see we didn't drop to 3rd or 4th.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    Go Zags!!!
    Last edited by GoZags; Today at 09:50 AM. Reason: Edited post to add link to this week's rankings ...
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:50 AM #2
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,590

    Default

    Id like us to finish with the lone UM loss BUT I can live with one more loss that would drop us to the 2-seed in the West...unless KU or Dayton lose two more games...Dont see SDSU losing any games!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:52 AM #3
    Malastein
    Malastein is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    999

    Default

    I vote to have season long threads about bracketology and polls.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:55 AM #4
    StatZag19
    StatZag19 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    72

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    I vote to have season long threads about bracketology and polls.
    Seconded. It's a little unnecessary to have multiple poll/bracketology threads clogging up the feed
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:44 AM #5
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    587

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Zags remain at #2. Nice to see we didn't drop to 3rd or 4th.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
    If that had happened, I would have drank myself into oblivion. We won two tough road games, what more do we have to do?
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:50 AM #6
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,639

    Default

    Is it possible to have a new weekly thread then merge with a larger one later?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:51 AM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,030

    Default

    It's amazing that there are teams with 5-6 losses in the upper echelon of the polls....witness, Nova with 4 losses and Seton with 5 are both top-10ish; three of Dakich-bag's Big Flyover Country teams have 6. Must be nice to have room for a slip or two.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 12:55 PM #8
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,673

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    If that had happened, I would have drank myself into oblivion. We won two tough road games, what more do we have to do?
    Zags are the only team in the nation needing "style points" to maintain their place in the polls.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:09 PM #9
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,836

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Zags remain at #2. Nice to see we didn't drop to 3rd or 4th.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    Go Zags!!!
    Give it time reborn... Kansas will pass the Zags by for no reason other than they are Kansas.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 01:10 PM #10
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,584

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    I vote to have season long threads about bracketology and polls.
    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    Seconded. It's a little unnecessary to have multiple poll/bracketology threads clogging up the feed
    Like this: ? http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...AP-Poll-Thread
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 01:11 PM #11
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,836

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Zags are the only team in the nation needing "style points" to maintain their place in the polls.
    Zags could have all the style in the world and it wouldn't matter.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules