Thread: Top 50 of 2021 - Arthur Kaluma

  Today, 08:30 AM
    strikenowhere
    Sep 2009
    New Jersey
    1,314

    Default Top 50 of 2021 - Arthur Kaluma

    https://stockrisers.com/2020/02/03/t...visit-gonzaga/

    What's the good word on him, O' mighty Oracles of Recruitment?
  Today, 10:27 AM
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Feb 2007
    945

    Default

    Interesting that he's coming up for an unofficial on his own dime.
  Today, 10:44 AM
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Feb 2007
    945

    Default

    Kaluma moved to Arizona to play for Dream City last July, but he's actually from Irving, Texas, within 30 minutes of Ryan, Drew, and Admon's home towns. I wonder if there's a connection there. I know Kaluma and Timme have played against each other.
  Today, 10:46 AM
    Zagdawg
    Feb 2007
    Spokane Valley
    8,224

    Default

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...436E&FORM=VIRE
  Today, 01:02 PM
    cggonzaga
    Mar 2007
    4,024

    Default

    He plays like draymond
  Today, 01:28 PM
    caldwellzag
    Jan 2018
    1,683

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    https://stockrisers.com/2020/02/03/t...visit-gonzaga/

    What's the good word on him, O' mighty Oracles of Recruitment?
    I will defer to ZagBlue here, as this is a new name to me. I mean Jake talks directly to these guys, so I would guess he plans to either come here on his own dime or he is using the Gonzaga name for something.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
