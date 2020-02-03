Thread: Top 50 of 2021 - Arthur Kaluma

https://stockrisers.com/2020/02/03/t...visit-gonzaga/
What's the good word on him, O' mighty Oracles of Recruitment?
https://stockrisers.com/2020/02/03/t...visit-gonzaga/
What's the good word on him, O' mighty Oracles of Recruitment?
Interesting that he's coming up for an unofficial on his own dime.
Kaluma moved to Arizona to play for Dream City last July, but he's actually from Irving, Texas, within 30 minutes of Ryan, Drew, and Admon's home towns. I wonder if there's a connection there. I know Kaluma and Timme have played against each other.
He plays like draymond