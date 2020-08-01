Thread: Looking ahead at this week (Feb 2-Feb 8-2020).

It doesn't get any easier, and maybe it gets tougher. Looking ahead to this week I see St Mary's looming on the horizon on Saturday. We know that playing at San Francisco is always very hard, but playing at St Mary's is really hard, and is one of the very toughest games of the year. Playing at Arizona and AT the UW were tough Road games, but this is a tough road game IN CONFERENCE. AND it's our biggest rivalry game of the year.
I'm really happy that we play at home on Thursday against Loyola Marymount. Playing those two Road games with only a short rest in between was a really tough week that they just went through. I know they're going to love being at home on Thursday playing before their home fans and the Kennel Club. Saint Mary's plays at San Diego which is going to be a Road game for them. I believe that this is going to help us a little. And hopefully, a little bit is all we're going to need.
Mark Few vs Randy Bennett is one of college basketball's great rivalries. Bennett has done a great job at making St Mary's one of college basketball's better teams every year. And this fact is what makes this game with them such a rivalry. I always look forward to watching the hand shake between Few and Bennett at the end of the game. Over the years there have been some extremely funny hand shakes. If you really feel like calling them hand shakes.
Go Zags!!!