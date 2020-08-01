Thread: Looking ahead at this week (Feb 2-Feb 8-2020).

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Looking ahead at this week (Feb 2-Feb 8-2020).

    Reborn
    It doesn't get any easier, and maybe it gets tougher. Looking ahead to this week I see St Mary's looming on the horizon on Saturday. We know that playing at San Francisco is always very hard, but playing at St Mary's is really hard, and is one of the very toughest games of the year. Playing at Arizona and AT the UW were tough Road games, but this is a tough road game IN CONFERENCE. AND it's our biggest rivalry game of the year.

    I'm really happy that we play at home on Thursday against Loyola Marymount. Playing those two Road games with only a short rest in between was a really tough week that they just went through. I know they're going to love being at home on Thursday playing before their home fans and the Kennel Club. Saint Mary's plays at San Diego which is going to be a Road game for them. I believe that this is going to help us a little. And hopefully, a little bit is all we're going to need.

    Mark Few vs Randy Bennett is one of college basketball's great rivalries. Bennett has done a great job at making St Mary's one of college basketball's better teams every year. And this fact is what makes this game with them such a rivalry. I always look forward to watching the hand shake between Few and Bennett at the end of the game. Over the years there have been some extremely funny hand shakes. If you really feel like calling them hand shakes.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    willandi
    I am thankful for the LMU game Thursday. I think the men will handle them easily 88-60 or so. It will also allow either an extra game for Tillie to heal, so he will be ready for Saint Mary's or it will allow the rotation to be ironed out. The team will all know what to expect of them, and will perform against SMC.

    I have watched the SMC-San Francisco game, which SMC won, and the BYU game that they lost. They have some good players but control Jordan Ford, and they lose much of their firepower. I expect the Zags to win that game as well. A hard fought match up, but not as close as the SF game. The team will know their assignments and be ready to go.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    WallaWallaZag
    without tass i can't see how smc can get away with not doubling the post...on the other hand, if tillie can't go or is limited, i don't know who can guard fitts.
    Bogozags
    LMU will be a 20+ point win for GU as "Home Cooking" will be evident...shots will fall and defence will be superb...Tillie might sit another game to recuperate

    At SMC is always tough but with a healthy Tillie, GU will win going away..."IF" Tillie is limited or can't go, then the game will be much closer but ZAGS still win by 6-10 points...
    SorenTodd45
    Not worried about the LMU game at all. However, the game at Moraga is a different story. We need a healthy Tils, otherwise this could be our first WCC loss. Not trying to jinx the team, I'm just being realistic.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
