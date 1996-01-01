Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - Just for Kicks

  1. Yesterday, 09:15 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,369

    Default OT - Just for Kicks

    In honor of Superbowl Sunday, a short poll for the board members.

    1. Did you have a favorite team in today's superbowl and if yes, did your team win?

    2. What was your favorite superbowl commercial?

    Let's here it board,

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #2
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,165

    Default

    Was pulling for Andy Reid.

    I liked the Cheetos with popcorn commercial.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules