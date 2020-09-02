Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/3 - 2/9/2020

Another slow start to this week in the Top-25:
Monday - 2/3/2020
#20 Indiana (17-5, 7-3 Big Ten) vs Purdue (15-7, 6-4 Big Ten) in West Lafayette, IN @ 3:00 PM PT on BTN - Unlikely but an upset could occur here - Go Boilermakers
#3 Oregon (19-2, 6-1 away) vs #4 UConn (19-1, 8-1 Home) in Storrs, CT @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2 - Go Ducks - Biggest game of the week.
Georgia (12-9, 3-5 SEC) vs #9 Mississippi State (19-3, 7-1 SEC) in Starkville, MS @ 4:00 PM PT on SECN - Upset could happen but not likely in Starkville.
Michigan State (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) vs #17 Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) in College Park, MD. @ 5:00 PM PT on BTN - Upset could happen but not likely in College Park.
Tuesday - 2/4/2020
No Top-25 Games Today.
Wednesday - 2/5/2020
Kansas (12-7, 1-7 Big 12) vs #2 Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) in Waco, TX @ 5:00 PM PT on ESPN+
Remaining games to be posted a little later in the week.
ZagDad