Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/3 - 2/9/2020

    ZagDad84
    Another slow start to this week in the Top-25:

    Monday - 2/3/2020
    #20 Indiana (17-5, 7-3 Big Ten) vs Purdue (15-7, 6-4 Big Ten) in West Lafayette, IN @ 3:00 PM PT on BTN - Unlikely but an upset could occur here - Go Boilermakers
    #3 Oregon (19-2, 6-1 away) vs #4 UConn (19-1, 8-1 Home) in Storrs, CT @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2 - Go Ducks - Biggest game of the week.
    Georgia (12-9, 3-5 SEC) vs #9 Mississippi State (19-3, 7-1 SEC) in Starkville, MS @ 4:00 PM PT on SECN - Upset could happen but not likely in Starkville.
    Michigan State (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) vs #17 Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) in College Park, MD. @ 5:00 PM PT on BTN - Upset could happen but not likely in College Park.

    Tuesday - 2/4/2020
    No Top-25 Games Today.

    Wednesday - 2/5/2020
    Kansas (12-7, 1-7 Big 12) vs #2 Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) in Waco, TX @ 5:00 PM PT on ESPN+

    Remaining games to be posted a little later in the week.

    ZagDad
    seacatfan
    Oh boy, Michigan St. is fairly mediocre and has been a terrible road team in recent years and Maryland seems to be finding their stride. I'd give Sparty's chances at somewhere between slim and none in that one.
    ZagDad84
    Oh boy, Michigan St. is fairly mediocre and has been a terrible road team in recent years and Maryland seems to be finding their stride. I'd give Sparty's chances at somewhere between slim and none in that one.
    But your saying there is a chance, right?

    ZagDad
    seacatfan
    But your saying there is a chance, right?

    ZagDad
    I'm suddenly thinking of "Dumb and Dumber." Yep, definitely still a chance.
