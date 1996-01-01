Thread: Annual Rant Against the Spokesman-Review

We Lady Zag fans are really pretty lucky.
More and more of our home games (and occasional games against the Big Sky) are televised by our local TV stations, so we can avoid the dreaded WCC streaming service.
The Spokesman-Review, at least for home games, publishes relatively large articles on our Lady Zags and publishes fantastic pictures on their web site for us fans to enjoy. Has anybody else tried to find articles on games in the local papers for other WCC Wbb teams? Typically, a line score or a sentence or two, rarely an entire article. The Deseret and Salt Lake City Tribune(?) are a couple of notable (or occasional) exceptions. The S-R does a great job on the Lady Zag coverage of home games.
So why the rant? In a word, at least some measure of equality.
Take today's Spokesman-Review Sports Section as an example. GU Mbb playing mid-pack USF team in San Francisco.
- Lead Story on Front Page of Sports Section - GU Mbb - "Zags Come Up Clutch" by Jim Meehan complete with picture.
- Page 7 - Entirely devoted to GU Mbb including rest of Meehan's Story, a 2nd story (with picture) by Vince Grippi, + 3 Keys to the Game and a Stat Line.
Great coverage on the GU Mbb team. I don't begrudge the coverage of the GU Mbb team at all, they have earned it. However...…
What does the Spokesman-Review typically give the GU Wbb fans when the Lady Zags are on the road?
- A copy of the AP story (& unattributed staff reports) of the game located on page 3 or 4 of the sports section. Nothing by a S-R staff sports columnist. Are the S-R sports columnists too busy to at least watch the Lady Zag's away games or at least a recorded version of the game and write their own copy? They do it for the GU Mbb, is it asking too much to do it for the GU Wbb?
- Pictures, forget about it. The S-R does not even write their own articles, let alone obtain any pictures of the game.
Jim Allen does a really good job overall, but we Lady Zag fans deserve much better coverage of our favorite Wbb team for away games.
Hey S-R, it is the 2020's really need to get with the program and bring the coverage of the away lady zag Wbb games closer (not necessarily equal but that would be nice) to the coverage you give the GU Mbb team for their away games.
ZagDad