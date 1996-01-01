Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: WCC offensive prowess.

  1. Yesterday, 08:55 AM #1
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    586

    Default WCC offensive prowess.

    This just caught my eye this morning. WCC currently has 3 top 10 offenses on KenPom, no other conference has more than 1.
    WCC: GU 2, BYU 5, SMC 9
    A-10: Dayton 1
    ACC: Duke 3
    BigTen: Iowa 4
    SEC: LSU 6
    PAC-12: Oregon 7
    Big East: Creighton 8
    Big 12: Kansas 10

    FG% Rank: GU 3, BYU 4, SMC 11
    3PT% Rank: SMC 1, BYU 2, GU 11
    GU is also #1 in scoring by 5+ ppg.

    Some great offenses in this conference. I really enjoy how these 3 teams work for good shots and really seem to have a plan on offense. So many games I watch, especially in the big conferences, have almost no structure. It's different people taking turns going 1 on 1. Really enjoy watching team basketball.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:03 AM #2
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,568

    Default

    unfortunately the defenses are almost as bad as the offenses are good...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:22 AM #3
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,568

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post
    unfortunately the defenses are almost as bad as the offenses are good...
    Party pooper. . .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:40 AM #4
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    586

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post
    unfortunately the defenses are almost as bad as the offenses are good...
    Agree the defenses aren't great, but I dont think that takes away from how good these offenses are.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:03 AM #5
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,165

    Default

    IIRC during last nights SMC/BYU matchup on ESPN2, they said that those 2 squads were the 2 best 3pt. % shooting teams in the country.

    And here's some proof:


    http://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas.../stat/3-points


    GU checks in at #10
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules