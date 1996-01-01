Thread: WCC offensive prowess.

This just caught my eye this morning. WCC currently has 3 top 10 offenses on KenPom, no other conference has more than 1.
WCC: GU 2, BYU 5, SMC 9
A-10: Dayton 1
ACC: Duke 3
BigTen: Iowa 4
SEC: LSU 6
PAC-12: Oregon 7
Big East: Creighton 8
Big 12: Kansas 10
FG% Rank: GU 3, BYU 4, SMC 11
3PT% Rank: SMC 1, BYU 2, GU 11
GU is also #1 in scoring by 5+ ppg.
Some great offenses in this conference. I really enjoy how these 3 teams work for good shots and really seem to have a plan on offense. So many games I watch, especially in the big conferences, have almost no structure. It's different people taking turns going 1 on 1. Really enjoy watching team basketball.