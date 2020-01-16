Thread: Zags @ USF: Postgame Thoughts, Analysis, Media

“We needed to work on end-game stuff,” head coach Mark Few said. “It’s great to be able to come in at halftime and be down, make adjustments and have those guys execute those adjustments and turn the tables, because they had us reeling there early.”
The Zags overcame a steady diet of adversity, including four players finishing with four fouls. They trailed for nearly 27 minutes, committed 15 turnovers and struggled to contain the Dons in the first half.
“They’ve been immersed in the Zag culture,” Few said. “They understand that’s what we do. There’s a process to how we win. You play defense and move the ball, and usually when we take care of the ball we’ll get good shots.
“I’m proud of them. We’re low on numbers, low on bodies, low on everything, and we had foul trouble. So it was a very, very good win.”