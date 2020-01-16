Thread: Zags @ USF: Postgame Thoughts, Analysis, Media

Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
    Jim Meehan Gamer: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...mp-content=amp

    “We needed to work on end-game stuff,” head coach Mark Few said. “It’s great to be able to come in at halftime and be down, make adjustments and have those guys execute those adjustments and turn the tables, because they had us reeling there early.”

    The Zags overcame a steady diet of adversity, including four players finishing with four fouls. They trailed for nearly 27 minutes, committed 15 turnovers and struggled to contain the Dons in the first half.

    “They’ve been immersed in the Zag culture,” Few said. “They understand that’s what we do. There’s a process to how we win. You play defense and move the ball, and usually when we take care of the ball we’ll get good shots.

    “I’m proud of them. We’re low on numbers, low on bodies, low on everything, and we had foul trouble. So it was a very, very good win.”


    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    SFU played extremely well and should be proud. It was a confidence builder for this team, I’d guess. He mentioned several woulda-coulda-shoulda things that probably made the difference. I had a few thoughts while listening:

    -He forgot to mention that Tillie was out of the game. He is the Zag’s best all-around player who makes a difference on both sides of the floor, and his absence added a third element of lack of depth. His absence was huge.

    -SFU really did have a tough time scoring when the Zag guards got up into them more in the second half. I don’t think the Zags will play such a bad half in Spokane.

    -The amount of GU turnovers on offensive fouls was also an anomaly that took away multiple chances to score. He mentioned the really good 3-point Zag shooting (by implication lucky), and I think he’s lucky this team didn’t mKe more. SFU also got some tough shots. A lot of things had to go right (or wrong, depending on the perspective) for them to be so close.

    -The defense they employed won’t be a surprise to the Zags next time out. As an aside, the Zags have been running a good system on offense and I think the next step is learning to freelance more within the system. The guards were not a threat in the first half and made the team one dimensional.

    -He mentioned foul trouble—The extra 10 minutes they normally get from their big man might have been the difference in this game, but I don’t think it will matter in Spokane. Their sub drew about a thousand charges on the Zags, and I doubt that happens with the starter out.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I really like thinking about the game the day after the game. I like for the game to sink into my mind as I analyze it. What stands out most to me is how well the team played without Tillie. Tillie, in the last month, has really taken over this team and has become kind of a point power forward. The offense, so often, is set up with a pass to him at the high post, which often extends way out to where the point guard plays. Tillie is such a great passer, and is very, very intelligent. He IS the glue guy. Besides all of offensive skill he can really play defense. Oh, I almost forgot, he's probably our best three point shooter. I'm not surprised that we only shot 5 threes.

    So all of that is pretty huge, and for the team to pull out that victory was just really amazing and really awesome. I watched the game again later last night and the Zags were behind with 2 minutes to play. It was really that close. I'll tell you one thing, I was really tense. But I kept all negative thoughts in check. That was awesome too. Call it drinking the kool aid if you want to, but the only drink I had to sip on was an orange soda.
    This was the kind of game any good team needs. It needs to have a really tough battle all the way, and to win it at the end on the foul line and with putting together a few good stops.

    The other thing I noticed was that Woolridge was out of the game a lot. He didn't really the kind of impact that he usually does. Maybe he was in foul trouble. I noticed that Ayayi was handling the ball at the point most of the game, and at times was a little sloppy with the ball. So we not only missed Tillie but missed Woolridge a lot...and our boys adjusted pretty well. I mean we shot the ball really well, especially for an away game. My confidence has not been broken, but is in fact strengthened by two tough Road Victories. Way to go Zags!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    I think it was a bad matchup for Woolridge because his defender was as quick (quicker?) than him.
    This is my circled WCC road game every year. I don't know why, maybe it's something in the air, but this game seems to be the most likely annual opportunity for "coughing up a hairball". The guys avoided that again this year, props to them and the staff. The game plan looked to me like keep the bigs out of foul trouble, which naturally will lead to looking tentative. Also, the only way USF wins this game is if they hit 30+% from behind the arc. They didn't, so they lost.

    FT shooting looks to be cleaned up, except for Filip. 75% as a team is really good since conference play started.

    Agree on the horrible officiating, on both sides. Just some ridiculous calls on both ends of the floor.

    Get healthy KT...................grind out the wins until then.

    Go ZAGS
    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    I thought Kate did a fine job.
    This - much better play by play than our "at home" play by play.
    Quote Originally Posted by Zaglaw View Post
    This - much better play by play than our "at home" play by play.
    Yep. In fact that's what I meant to convey with my subtle jab earlier ... but now I'm realizing the majority of our boardmembers probably have no idea who Larry, his brother Darryl and his other brother Darryl is ...

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...12#post1501612

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnZm-9TfSaA

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I think it was a bad matchup for Woolridge because his defender was as quick (quicker?) than him.
    Woolridge got two fouls in about 3 minutes before midway through the second half, tagging him with four fouls the rest of the game. He sat the next 6 and a half minutes of the game and didn’t come in until there were five minutes left.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Value the basketball. Don't take possessions for granted. Keep your head on a swivel, pass the ball with deliberate force, don't dribble into trouble, and be strong with the basketball.
    I miss Mike Hart
    [QUOTE=kreese555;1501621]Really impressed by that interview. Something tells me he wont be at USF for long

    I bet you're right. You can see the kind of consistent success a good coach can have in the WCC, just look at Few and Bennett, even Rose kept a level of competitivesness. If guys like Golden and Pope would stick that would be the biggest factor in growing the conference. Unfortunately the money and the prestige of the major conferences has to be tough for these guys to turn down.
    Coach Golden knows how to "win the press conference." Hope he gets his squad into one of the post-season tourneys. Considering his life experiences,

    After working in the private sector in advertising sales once his playing career was over, Golden entered the college coaching ranks joining Kyle Smith's staff at Columbia, first as director of basketball operations, then as an assistant coach. He would then take a director of basketball operations position at Auburn under Bruce Pearl, his coach during the 2009 Maccabiah Games. Golden would rise to assistant coach with the Tigers in his final season before reuniting with Smith at San Francisco. On April 1, 2019, Golden was officially introduced as the 20th men's basketball coach in Dons history, replacing Smith who departed for Washington State. **
    he'll represent USF and the WCC well

    Anyone have any insights as to how he does on the recruiting trail ?

    ** https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todd_Golden
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Coach Golden knows how to "win the press conference." Hope he gets his squad into one of the post-season tourneys. Considering his life experiences,



    he'll represent USF and the WCC well

    Anyone have any insights as to how he does on the recruiting trail ?

    ** https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todd_Golden
    I appreciate his enthusiasm, his will to win and the belief in his kids. I.m sure he knows they aren't there yet but verbalizing a winning philosophy is the first step and his kids listen and respond to that.

    The reality is everything had to go USF's way and everything had to go against the Zags for the Dons to be competitive.

    The ducks started to fall in a row when Tillie was hurt in Santa Clara. The Zags then came out sleepwalking and a couple players were missing in action. I think more credit was given to Rathino's defense than it warranted. The Zags defense was a step slow across the board and the pick\roll defense was especially horrid. USF hit a few shots early and gained confidence that I don't think would have been there if Gonzaga had rolled out of bed a little earlier.

    Give credit to the Dons for playing hard, but I will be surprised if they come within fifteen points in Spokane.

    One last point. Their coach intimated it would have been a different outcome if Jimbo Lull wasn't in foul trouble. He said with conviction that Gonzaga would have not been able to stop him. I think Timme, in particular, would have had something to say about that. And, it wasn't as if the Zags weren't in foul trouble with a short bench to start with. Good for their coach for bucking up his players, but losing Woolridge for stretches more than compensates for Lull's reduced minutes.
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post

    One last point. Their coach intimated it would have been a different outcome if Jimbo Lull wasn't in foul trouble. He said with conviction that Gonzaga would have not been able to stop him. .

    Yeah, I took issue with that myself, Mark.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Coach Golden knows how to "win the press conference." Hope he gets his squad into one of the post-season tourneys. Considering his life experiences,



    he'll represent USF and the WCC well

    Anyone have any insights as to how he does on the recruiting trail ?

    ** https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todd_Golden

    USF coach Todd Golden Interview

    USF intentionally fouls while up 12 at halftime.
    usf only shot 25% from deep...hit a couple more and it's a different ball game...they didn't get the wide open looks santa clara did though. also, kispert received a very friendly bounce on his second three. if usf can shoot closer to 40% from three they could possibly hang with zags in spokane...depends which zag team shows up.
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    the pick\roll defense was especially horrid.
    didn't see the game, but this has played out all season right?

    from reading this thread, also similar is the vanilla first half d gameplan, saving D adjustments for 2nd half to spring on the other team's staff to figure out in the moment, various adjustments so far this year, designed to mitigate screen/roll attack, and really, to help cover Petro
    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post

    USF coach Todd Golden Interview

    USF intentionally fouls while up 12 at halftime.
    i was really impressed with their decision to foul yoeli childs on purpose while only up 2 at the end of the byu game they ultimately won. if smc had the guts to do that they might have eeked out a road win at byu...instead haws hits a game winning 3.
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Woolridge got two fouls in about 3 minutes before midway through the second half, tagging him with four fouls the rest of the game. He sat the next 6 and a half minutes of the game and didn’t come in until there were five minutes left.
    I missed that. Thanks. Crucial aspect of that game...
    Commentators don't make the game. Let it go.
    This is for Jazz, a poster I respect for his observations and analytic knowledge.
    You have been outspoken about Kispert for [about 2 years) and often times I agree, but...
    I hope you have seen some growth in him this year in skill, intensity and work ethic which may make up for his other perceived deficiencies.
    He was key in the end but honestly the "team" and Timme won that game not Corey, even though Corey was good.
    But Jazz give us your take on Petrosev? He is totally and blindly concerned on offense and even in the post if he does not have the ball and there is a switch by the defense he fails most of the time to pick up the "loose" other player who goes for 2 or a dunk. Understand he can't keep up with fast guards out front after a ball switch but down low, HE MUST BE A RIM DEFENDER AND good defensive player if he hopes to get to the next level. Tell me Jazz where I'm going wrong. And we don't advance to the final four if he doesn't improve these things. Maybe Timme makes up for it and Tillie if he returns healthy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Yesterday, 12:56 PM #69
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    943

    Default

    I think if we had all 5 bigs (adding Tillie, Watson, Ballo) instead of 2, our bigs could be more aggressive defenders.
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    .......The ducks started to fall (for SC) in a row when Tillie was hurt in Santa Clara. The Zags then came out sleepwalking and a couple players were missing in action. I think more credit was given to Rathino's defense than it warranted. The Zags defense was a step slow across the board and the pick\roll defense was especially horrid. USF hit a few shots early and gained confidence that I don't think would have been there if Gonzaga had rolled out of bed a little earlier......
    My feelings as well. The very first 2-3 mins was good - then the Zombie Zags appeared. Our guys respond well to adversity in the second half of games but I surely wondered why Kispert was dozing. A win is a win but I’d rather not see the Zombie Zags again!
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Todd was a bottle washer for Kyle at Columbia. Great, great kid. Came to USF w/Kyle, then when KS departed for Wazzu he got its board to ante up more $$$$ for top assistants and got Golden considered for USF. Golden’s assistant, his Todd, as it were, will replace Todd when he eventually moves on up. Very Fewian; good people.
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    I think if we had all 5 bigs (adding Tillie, Watson, Ballo) instead of 2, our bigs could be more aggressive defenders.
    Especially with Goofy refs like those!
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Quote Originally Posted by BurgessEraZag View Post
    Commentators don't make the game. Let it go.
    This is for Jazz, a poster I respect for his observations and analytic knowledge.
    You have been outspoken about Kispert for [about 2 years) and often times I agree, but...
    I hope you have seen some growth in him this year in skill, intensity and work ethic which may make up for his other perceived deficiencies.
    He was key in the end but honestly the "team" and Timme won that game not Corey, even though Corey was good.
    But Jazz give us your take on Petrosev? He is totally and blindly concerned on offense and even in the post if he does not have the ball and there is a switch by the defense he fails most of the time to pick up the "loose" other player who goes for 2 or a dunk. Understand he can't keep up with fast guards out front after a ball switch but down low, HE MUST BE A RIM DEFENDER AND good defensive player if he hopes to get to the next level. Tell me Jazz where I'm going wrong. And we don't advance to the final four if he doesn't improve these things. Maybe Timme makes up for it and Tillie if he returns healthy.
    Thanks. Kispert has been a revelation this year. Didn’t know he had this much upside. Still gets tired easily and turtles when his shot is off. But no real complaints. Well, maybe the flexing. Timee’s a revelation, too. As for Petro, he’s a bit me first, obviously fixated on the NBA. Doesn’t waste energy on D, but sure can do more. He’s the least talented big at GU in a decade. But he’s all we have and he’s a fine college player. Seems popular with mates. The foul shooting and unforced turnovers are atrocious. But he is a scorer. If we get to the E8 it will be on strength of 3 guards and Kispert.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Thanks. Kispert has been a revelation this year. Didnt know he had this much upside. Still gets tired easily and turtles when his shot is off. But no real complaints. Well, maybe the flexing. Timees a revelation, too. As for Petro, hes a bit me first, obviously fixated on the NBA. Doesnt waste energy on D, but sure can do more. Hes the least talented big at GU in a decade. But hes all we have and hes a fine college player. Seems popular with mates. The foul shooting and unforced turnovers are atrocious. But he is a scorer. If we get to the E8 it will be on strength of 3 guards and Kispert.
    I enjoyed reading your post, Jazz. I agree with your thoughts about our guards and Kispert. However, I'm not really sure what youre feeling about Petrusev. I feel to say that he's the least talented center we've had in a decade is pretty unfair and I'm not sure why you had to paint him that way. Even if he's the least talented center we've had in a decade he's only a Sophomore. He's at least as good as Karno was when he was a Soph. And I have no idea how good Clarke was as he played at a different school.

    What I do know about Petrusev is he's a pretty darn good offensive player, and imo as talented as any center we've had accept maybe for Olynyk. AND I'm talking about his offense mostly. He needs to be given praise for his offense, accept for foul shooting, and Karno was also not a good foul shooter. I also think that Petro needs to be given credit for his rebounding. I think he's pretty good at that. I think we need to remember that basketball is about scoring points and he's good at that. Yes it's also about not letting the other team score points, and He's definitely behind in his defense, but once again he's learning. AND from what I'm seeing he's getting better.

    If we do make it to the Elite 8 I feel we need to think that Petro has a place in getting us there. He does do a lot for the Zags.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
