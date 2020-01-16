Thread: Zags @ USF: Postgame Thoughts, Analysis, Media

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

I really like thinking about the game the day after the game. I like for the game to sink into my mind as I analyze it. What stands out most to me is how well the team played without Tillie. Tillie, in the last month, has really taken over this team and has become kind of a point power forward. The offense, so often, is set up with a pass to him at the high post, which often extends way out to where the point guard plays. Tillie is such a great passer, and is very, very intelligent. He IS the glue guy. Besides all of offensive skill he can really play defense. Oh, I almost forgot, he's probably our best three point shooter. I'm not surprised that we only shot 5 threes.



So all of that is pretty huge, and for the team to pull out that victory was just really amazing and really awesome. I watched the game again later last night and the Zags were behind with 2 minutes to play. It was really that close. I'll tell you one thing, I was really tense. But I kept all negative thoughts in check. That was awesome too. Call it drinking the kool aid if you want to, but the only drink I had to sip on was an orange soda.

This was the kind of game any good team needs. It needs to have a really tough battle all the way, and to win it at the end on the foul line and with putting together a few good stops.



The other thing I noticed was that Woolridge was out of the game a lot. He didn't really the kind of impact that he usually does. Maybe he was in foul trouble. I noticed that Ayayi was handling the ball at the point most of the game, and at times was a little sloppy with the ball. So we not only missed Tillie but missed Woolridge a lot...and our boys adjusted pretty well. I mean we shot the ball really well, especially for an away game. My confidence has not been broken, but is in fact strengthened by two tough Road Victories. Way to go Zags!!!



Go Zags!!!