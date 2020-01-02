Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: GU vs USF Replay?

  1. 02-01-2020, 03:51 PM #1
    zagnut2012's Avatar
    zagnut2012
    zagnut2012 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Posts
    197

    Default GU vs USF Replay?

    Im bummed I missed the game today and didnt DVR it. Any advice is appreciated

    Zagnut 2012
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 02-01-2020, 03:56 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,669

    Default

    Not sure if this does you any good, but here's the scoop courtesy Birddog:

    I show it to be aired on ATSSW at 8PM CST tonight if you want to watch it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 02-01-2020, 03:58 PM #3
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,146

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Not sure if this does you any good, but here's the scoop courtesy Birddog:
    Ch 674 on DirecTV 8PM CST
    Last edited by Birddog; 02-01-2020 at 04:36 PM.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 02-01-2020, 04:07 PM #4
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    909

    Default

    They often get posted on YouTube 2-24hrs after the game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 02-01-2020, 04:38 PM #5
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,165

    Default

    My schedule is showing a 9 P.M. replay on ROOT.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 10:06 AM #6
    TimberZag's Avatar
    TimberZag
    TimberZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Olympia, WA
    Posts
    86

    Default

    If anyone finds it, please let me know. Super sick and fell asleep second half. Really bummed I missed most of it. Been looking on youtube,everywhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:45 AM #7
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,165

    Default

    Showing up on ROOT again; noon.


    Has been my experience that it takes a day or two to show up on youtube, Timber.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:09 AM #8
    TimberZag's Avatar
    TimberZag
    TimberZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Olympia, WA
    Posts
    86

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    Showing up on ROOT again; noon.


    Has been my experience that it takes a day or two to show up on youtube, Timber.
    Thanks... I don’t have ROOT, and in the Midwest. Hoping it’ll show up on YouTube soon. I thought theW.tv used to have replays.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 11:38 AM #9
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,693

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TimberZag View Post
    Thanks... I dont have ROOT, and in the Midwest. Hoping itll show up on YouTube soon. I thought theW.tv used to have replays.
    I was looking for replay on theW.tv as well. My guess is the WCC honchos considered it, then quickly dismissed it as being too popular with GU fans. They prefer to be equally insensitive to ALL.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Yesterday, 12:33 PM #10
    Zagnailler's Avatar
    Zagnailler
    Zagnailler is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Lake Worth , FL
    Posts
    785

    Default

    I went to the Stadium site and watched it there at midnight.
    "If you smell something, say something." Jon Stewart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Yesterday, 07:03 PM #11
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,919

    Default

    replay starting on NBC Sports California right now
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules