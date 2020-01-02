Thread: GU vs USF Replay?

Im bummed I missed the game today and didnt DVR it. Any advice is appreciated
Zagnut 2012
Not sure if this does you any good, but here's the scoop courtesy Birddog:
I show it to be aired on ATSSW at 8PM CST tonight if you want to watch it.
They often get posted on YouTube 2-24hrs after the game.
My schedule is showing a 9 P.M. replay on ROOT.
If anyone finds it, please let me know. Super sick and fell asleep second half. Really bummed I missed most of it. Been looking on youtube,everywhere.
Showing up on ROOT again; noon.
Has been my experience that it takes a day or two to show up on youtube, Timber.
I went to the Stadium site and watched it there at midnight.
replay starting on NBC Sports California right now