  • Kispert

    13 11.61%

  • Petrusev

    13 11.61%

  • Woolridge

    0 0%

  • Ayayi

    3 2.68%

  • Timme

    81 72.32%

  • Gilder, Jr.

    2 1.79%

  • Other. . .(and why )

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USF - 02. 01. 2020

  02-01-2020, 04:46 PM #26
    DixieZag
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,165

    Default

    Timmie, in part bc we expect it now from Petro.

    He saved a family that wasn't "fully" woken by the fire alarm? Sort-of woken? How does that …, anyway sounds like our guy, jumping in and helping in the middle of what could be a disaster.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
  02-01-2020, 04:56 PM #27
    Ladyzag12
    Ladyzag12 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    219

    Default

    Timme was amazing. Honestly it's hard to tell how much of a positive Petro is sometimes because of how bad he is defensively.
  02-01-2020, 05:01 PM #28
    Zaga's Avatar
    Zaga
    Zaga is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    CDA - The distillery of pure Zaga!
    Posts
    602

    Default

    Timme - going to need him to play like he did today the rest of the way.

Go Zags!!!

    Go Zags!!!
  02-01-2020, 05:56 PM #29
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,165

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Ladyzag12
    Timme was amazing. Honestly it's hard to tell how much of a positive Petro is sometimes because of how bad he is defensively.
    He was extremely positive the last few games balancing both.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
  02-01-2020, 06:05 PM #30
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    522

    Default

    Have we had a player foul out this season?
    I know I'm getting older and working a lot but I can't recall a player fouling out.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
  02-01-2020, 06:14 PM #31
    All Weather Fan
    All Weather Fan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    265

    Default

    Tough one to call ! Went with Petro who was a warrior the entire road trip. Timme was certainly great though !
  02-01-2020, 06:43 PM #32
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    585

    Default

    I went with Drew. He had a career high in points and we needed every single one of them.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
  02-01-2020, 08:00 PM #33
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,248

    Default

    Loves me some Timme and Ayayi, but gave this one to Kispert with some huge buckets down the stretch. All of the big six kept us in the game when it could have gone the other way. Great road win without Tillie.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
  02-01-2020, 09:08 PM #34
    U Zig, I Zag
    U Zig, I Zag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    7,073

    Default

    Kispert. He doesnt hit that first 3 in the second half, I think it gets away from the Zags. Opened things up from there.

FTs will be this teams doom.

    FTs will be this teams doom.
  02-01-2020, 10:19 PM #35
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,947

    Default

    What a great game with big plays by a few Zags. I congratulate the whole team, everyone really stepped it up that second half. I went with Timme for the Play of the Game. His toughness on defense was a big key. He was able to stop the pick and role whereas Petrusev could not. AND Timme had some nice blocked shots in the last several minutes of the game. And to top all that off he was a BIG 7-8 from the foul line.AND a few of those were 3 point plays. He was going to the basket really tough. It's nice to see a lot of fans voting tonight.

Go Zags!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
