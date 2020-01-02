Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USF - 02. 01. 2020

Timmie, in part bc we expect it now from Petro.
He saved a family that wasn't "fully" woken by the fire alarm? Sort-of woken? How does that …, anyway sounds like our guy, jumping in and helping in the middle of what could be a disaster.
Kispert
Petrusev
Woolridge
Ayayi
Timme
Gilder, Jr.
Other. . .(and why )
Timmie, in part bc we expect it now from Petro.
He saved a family that wasn't "fully" woken by the fire alarm? Sort-of woken? How does that …, anyway sounds like our guy, jumping in and helping in the middle of what could be a disaster.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Timme was amazing. Honestly it's hard to tell how much of a positive Petro is sometimes because of how bad he is defensively.
Timme - going to need him to play like he did today the rest of the way.
Go Zags!!!
Have we had a player foul out this season?
I know I'm getting older and working a lot but I can't recall a player fouling out.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
Tough one to call ! Went with Petro who was a warrior the entire road trip. Timme was certainly great though !
I went with Drew. He had a career high in points and we needed every single one of them.
WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
Loves me some Timme and Ayayi, but gave this one to Kispert with some huge buckets down the stretch. All of the big six kept us in the game when it could have gone the other way. Great road win without Tillie.
It's peanut butter jelly time!
Kispert. He doesnt hit that first 3 in the second half, I think it gets away from the Zags. Opened things up from there.
FTs will be this teams doom.
What a great game with big plays by a few Zags. I congratulate the whole team, everyone really stepped it up that second half. I went with Timme for the Play of the Game. His toughness on defense was a big key. He was able to stop the pick and role whereas Petrusev could not. AND Timme had some nice blocked shots in the last several minutes of the game. And to top all that off he was a BIG 7-8 from the foul line.AND a few of those were 3 point plays. He was going to the basket really tough. It's nice to see a lot of fans voting tonight.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!