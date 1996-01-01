View Poll Results: The Zags February W-L Record Will Be. . . ?
8 - 0
7 - 1
6 - 2
5 - 3
4 - 4
The Zags W - L Record for February Will Be. . .?
58 of 68 voters correctedly predicted an 8 - 0 mark in our last monthly record poll:
http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...anuary-Will-Be
The 8 games scheduled for February:
2/1 . @ San Francisco
2/6 . Loyola Marymount
2/8 . @ St. Marys
2/15. @ Pepperdine
2/20 . San Francisco
2/22 . @ BYU
2/27 . USD
2/29 . St. Mary's
