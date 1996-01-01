Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Post Game thoughts and analysis 1/30/20
Gonzaga 87
Santa Clara 72
Not the Zags best game this year for sure. But our boys held firm, dug in without Tillie and pulled it out. Tillie goes down early in the game with an ankle sprain and would not return. The Zags obviously missed him. However, Petro really picked his game up and scored 31 points. Santa Clara had no answer for him as he scored almost every time he got the ball or was fouled. We really needed him. I also thought Woolridge played great, both scoring (13), passing (6 assists) and good defense and even rebounding (5). Gilder played well off the bench as he usually does. Timme played good scoring eleven, I think all in the first half. We didn't need him to score in the second because the Zags went into Petrusev almost every time.
The Zags shot okay from the free throw line, hitting 16-22 for 73%. They out rebounded Santa Clara 45-32. The Zags really did shoot poorly from behind the 3 point line, 3-16 for 18%. The thing was they realized they weren't making the shots and mostly fed Petrusev the second half...and Woolridge and Gilder were scoring on penetration.
It was about time the Zags might struggle on the road. It definitely is harder. Santa made some three's but missed a lot more, 8-25 for 32%. That's nothing to brag about, and they just shot 42.5% for the game. The defense wasn't great, but it was good enough to play tough when they had to in a pretty tough place to play.
One thing I will say, and that's it not a bad thing that we shot poorly from the 3 point line. Usually, when on the road a team will not shoot well both nights. My guess is we shoot better tomorrow night.
