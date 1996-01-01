Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Gilder needs more PT

  1. Today, 09:55 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default Gilder needs more PT

    Gilder is a complete player. Needs more minutes
  2. Today, 10:01 PM #2
    U Zig, I Zag
    Default

    I am not certain why he doesn’t play more. There’s a mini logjam at 1,2,3 though.
  3. Today, 10:01 PM #3
    LouisianaZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Gilder is a complete player. Needs more minutes
    Not saying you are wrong but at whose expense?
  4. Today, 10:06 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LouisianaZag View Post
    Not saying you are wrong but at whose expense?
    Kispert. Plays too much. Tires then makes mistakes. More effective about 30m a game
  5. Today, 10:06 PM #5
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LouisianaZag View Post
    Not saying you are wrong but at whose expense?
    Maybe more Kispert at the 4.

    Woolridge/Gilder/Ayayi/CK + big
  6. Today, 10:15 PM #6
    YankMyZAG
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LouisianaZag View Post
    Not saying you are wrong but at whose expense?
    Gonna be at tillie's expense. Corey more at the 4
  7. Today, 10:27 PM #7
    jpn17
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by YankMyZAG View Post
    Gonna be at tillie's expense. Corey more at the 4
    After tonight it very well may happen out of necessity.
  8. Today, 10:34 PM #8
    MDABE80
    Default

    3 guards including the wing with 2 bigs. Always depends on who we're playing. I do like Gilder, Corey, Woolridge and Joel.or that mix. Good thing we've got Few to figure our way through this. So sad for Tillie. He's just too fragile...…..rolled ankle tonight. Love the kid but man he needs to be more durable if he's thinking next level. Filip and Timme are a very good due when Tillie can't go.

    I also wonder what Kenpom rated our defense tonight.
  9. Today, 10:48 PM #9
    amaronizag
    Default

    The KenPom defensive rating is relative to the field so even after that lousy defensive performance tonight, our number dropped from 40 something to 38. I've been saying we would get to a mid 20's rating by the end of conference play but we're running out of games. Add your offensive efficiency rating to your defensive efficiency rating and if that total isn't less than 20 your odds of winning the NC are very very slim. This seems to be a freak year, so many teams are in play, including GU, but the odds are long at this point, in spite of our high efficiency margin.
