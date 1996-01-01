Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Congrats Domas!!

  1. Today, 03:39 PM #1
    chicityzag
    chicityzag is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    7

    Default Congrats Domas!!

    East All-Star Reserve! Well deserved! https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/st...htmode%3Dfalse
    Mods, please let this sit here for a little before it's moved to the Old Dogs. Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:40 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,953

    Default

    Justice. The Best.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:56 PM #3
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,565

    Default

    This makes my day. Love him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:08 PM #4
    ZagSwag
    ZagSwag is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Posts
    33

    Default

    First Zag since Stockton right?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:09 PM #5
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,216

    Default

    Well done and earned!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:12 PM #6
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,376

    Default

    First Zag since stockton..

    He is a great ambassador for GU Hoops. Well deserved. The guy is an animal in the NBA now.

    I remember when there was debates of who would be a better pro--- Domas or Jacob Poertl... was never a question for me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:23 PM #7
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,951

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    This makes my day. Love him.
    Me too!!!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 04:36 PM #8
    Jstock12's Avatar
    Jstock12
    Jstock12 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Lithuania
    Posts
    801

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    First Zag since stockton..

    He is a great ambassador for GU Hoops. Well deserved. The guy is an animal in the NBA now.

    I remember when there was debates of who would be a better pro--- Domas or Jacob Poertl... was never a question for me.
    Jakob is actualy a bit underrated now, he's become one of the best big defenders in the league! But yeah, Domas > Jakob
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 04:44 PM #9
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,216

    Default

    https://www.nba.com/pacers/news/sabo...arter-all-star
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 05:00 PM #10
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,149

    Default

    18 / 12.8. Averages a double double. I’d say he’s done hard work and because of that, he belongs. Congrats Big Fella!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules