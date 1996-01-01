Thread: Congrats Domas!!

East All-Star Reserve! Well deserved! https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/st...htmode%3Dfalse
Mods, please let this sit here for a little before it's moved to the Old Dogs. Thanks!
East All-Star Reserve! Well deserved! https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/st...htmode%3Dfalse
Mods, please let this sit here for a little before it's moved to the Old Dogs. Thanks!
Justice. The Best.
This makes my day. Love him.
First Zag since Stockton right?
Well done and earned!!!
First Zag since stockton..
He is a great ambassador for GU Hoops. Well deserved. The guy is an animal in the NBA now.
I remember when there was debates of who would be a better pro--- Domas or Jacob Poertl... was never a question for me.
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
18 / 12.8. Averages a double double. I’d say he’s done hard work and because of that, he belongs. Congrats Big Fella!!