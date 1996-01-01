-
Getting Ready For This Weekend's Games?
Getting ready for this weekend's games? Help understand what it's going to take with a listen to Lisa Fortier, Jill Townsend, and Jessie Loera ahead of tomorrow night's matchup with San Diego. #UnitedWeZag
Located on the GU Wbb facebook page, is a 12 minute video with CLF, JT and JL discussing last week's games and the upcoming games with USD and BYU. Scroll down the page until you find the video.
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB
ZagDad
