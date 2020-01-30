Thread: 247 Recruit Rankings Update: 1.30.20

Originally Posted by ZagSwag Originally Posted by

For the 2020 class all three of our recruits received upgrades:



Jalen Suggs up to #8 from #10 (#3 CG and 5 star)



Julian Strawther up to #57 from #64 (#14 SF and 4 star)



Dominick Harris up to #59 from #62 (#9 CG and 4 star) *still too low IMO*





2021 Prospects:



Chet Holmgren up to #2 from #4 (#1 C and 5 star)



Paolo Banchero down to #4 from #3 (#1 PF and 5 star)



Nathan Bittle up to #12 from #14 (#2 C and 5 star)



Hunter Sallis unchanged at #42 (#4 CG and 4 star)



Kaden Perry unchanged at #109 (#14 C and 4 star)





For the 2021 class we've already had visits from the both the #1 and #2 Center's in the country AND the #1 PF, let that sink in...