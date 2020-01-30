Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 247 Recruit Rankings Update: 1.30.20

  1. Today, 02:19 PM #1
    ZagSwag
    ZagSwag is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Posts
    32

    Default 247 Recruit Rankings Update: 1.30.20

    For the 2020 class all three of our recruits received upgrades:

    Jalen Suggs up to #8 from #10 (#3 CG and 5 star)

    Julian Strawther up to #57 from #64 (#14 SF and 4 star)

    Dominick Harris up to #59 from #62 (#9 CG and 4 star) *still too low IMO*


    2021 Prospects:

    Chet Holmgren up to #2 from #4 (#1 C and 5 star)

    Paolo Banchero down to #4 from #3 (#1 PF and 5 star)

    Nathan Bittle up to #12 from #14 (#2 C and 5 star)

    Hunter Sallis unchanged at #42 (#4 CG and 4 star)

    Kaden Perry unchanged at #109 (#14 C and 4 star)


    For the 2021 class we've already had visits from the both the #1 and #2 Center's in the country AND the #1 PF, let that sink in...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:25 PM #2
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,581

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagSwag View Post
    For the 2020 class all three of our recruits received upgrades:

    Jalen Suggs up to #8 from #10 (#3 CG and 5 star)

    Julian Strawther up to #57 from #64 (#14 SF and 4 star)

    Dominick Harris up to #59 from #62 (#9 CG and 4 star) *still too low IMO*


    2021 Prospects:

    Chet Holmgren up to #2 from #4 (#1 C and 5 star)

    Paolo Banchero down to #4 from #3 (#1 PF and 5 star)

    Nathan Bittle up to #12 from #14 (#2 C and 5 star)

    Hunter Sallis unchanged at #42 (#4 CG and 4 star)

    Kaden Perry unchanged at #109 (#14 C and 4 star)


    For the 2021 class we've already had visits from the both the #1 and #2 Center's in the country AND the #1 PF, let that sink in...
    Thanks for this info and yes it is great that we have had those 5*'s visit BUT I wonder what the odds are in getting any of those three to commit/sign an LOI...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:33 PM #3
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,213

    Default

    Odds are better for a commitment with a visit than without a visit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules