WEST COAST CONFERENCE BASKETBALL QUICK HITSWEST COAST CONFERENCE BASKETBALL QUICK HITS:

WCC BASKETBALL WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 1

- Gonzaga jumps to No. 12 in the AP and improves to No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Polls this week in the midst of the best start in program history at 20-1, surpassing the previous best start of 16-1 set in the 2018-19 season. The Zags were the first team in the country to hit the 20-win plateau this season.- The Zags enter the week on an 18-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country. Additionally, Gonzaga has won its last 10 road/neutral site games, one of just two teams in the country (UConn) to win its last 10 games away from home.- Two WCC head coaches crack the Top 11 for career winning percentage among all active Division 1 coaches: Portlands Michael Meek (4th, .853) and Gonzagas Lisa Fortier (11th, .782). Topping the list are Trevor Woodruff at .894 (Scranton, Bucknell), Geno Auriemma at .885 (UConn), Kim Mulkey at .856 (Baylor), Meek at .853 and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton at .842 in her first season as a head coach at Missouri State.- Gonzaga comes in as a 3-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme (Jan. 28). The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team to earn a coveted 1-4 seed, a distinction that comes with home court advantage in the opening rounds.- Gonzaga currently ranks 2nd in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 13th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 93.57 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,614 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance. The team has posted three sellouts so far this season.- The road was very kind to WCC teams in Week 4 (January 16-18) as visiting teams went a combined 9-0 on the road for the week. Conversely, home teams were the victors with an 8-1 record for Week 5 (January 23-25) with Pacifics overtime win at Saint Marys the only road victory of the week.- BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 2 on the active Division I blocks per game career list with a 3.71 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 4 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 282. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 5 of the active career total blocks list.- Portland won 57-48 at BYU on Jan. 4, snapping a 20-game winless streak in the series against the Cougars dating back to 1994. The Pilots are led by first-year head coach Michael Meek, who comes to Portland after a highly successful nine-year run at George Fox University where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Division III national championship game appearances in 2012 and 2015.- Pacific junior Valerie Higgins had a near-triple-double in an 84-61 win at USF (12/30) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals. Her nine thefts rank No. 9 in the NCAA this season, three shy of the NCAA single-game high off 12.- Gonzaga junior Jill Townsend was named the WCC Player of the WeekThursday, January 30San Diego at #12/11 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 6 p.m.Saint Marys at LMU - WCC Network - 7 p.m.Pacific at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 7 p.m.BYU at Portland - WCC Network - 7 p.m.Pacific at LMU - WCC Network - 12 p.m.San Diego at Portland - WCC Network - 2 p.m.BYU at #12/11 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 2 p.m.San Francisco at Santa Clara - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Saint Marys at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 2 p.m.