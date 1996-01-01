Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: BPI article with WCC reference

  Today, 02:12 PM
    sittingon50
    Default BPI article with WCC reference

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...aces-standings
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 02:24 PM
    DixieZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...aces-standings
    Encouraging.

    The game at BYU will be difficult.
  Today, 02:36 PM
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Isn't the BPI basically dead? It also doesn't mention BYU lost to USF with Childs on the floor, or that we beat them by 23 without Watson, and went on a run after Petrusev went down.
  Today, 02:45 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    Encouraging.

    The game at BYU will be difficult.
    BYU currently sits at 20 on KenPom. I imagine they would be even higher if Childs had played in more than 9 of the 22 games so far. The game at GU was within about 10 points with 10 minutes to go without Childs and with BYU having an off night from 3. I predict a very tough game in Provo. Depending on match-ups i think BYU will be dangerous in the NCAA and I wouldnt be surprised to see them in the sweet 16.
  Today, 02:47 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Isn't the BPI basically dead? It also doesn't mention BYU lost to USF with Childs on the floor, or that we beat them by 23 without Watson, and went on a run after Petrusev went down.
    RPI is dead. If Childs hadn't had that ridiculous suspension I dont think San Diego St would be undefeated. USF was one of the 1 point losses they mentioned. Another was Boise St in overtime, have to think with Childs they win that. Both are top 100 teams on the road, so not bad losses.
  Today, 03:04 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    RPI is dead. If Childs hadn't had that ridiculous suspension I dont think San Diego St would be undefeated. USF was one of the 1 point losses they mentioned. Another was Boise St in overtime, have to think with Childs they win that. Both are top 100 teams on the road, so not bad losses.
    All losses are "bad" by definition. Lot's of wouldacouldashouldas with Childs being out but my point is I haven't seen a strikingly better team with him in, USF was a case-in-point. And it was really a 4 point loss with a buzzer 3 the defender ran from to avoid fouling, and an 8.5 point loss against the spread. They also collapsed to Utah. You'd think that after dropping 30, you could weather your star player getting hurt mid-second half.

    Broadly and sadly speaking, the WCC is still the WCC. Not seeing much to be impressed with.
  Today, 03:22 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    All losses are "bad" by definition. Lot's of wouldacouldashouldas with Childs being out but my point is I haven't seen a strikingly better team with him in, USF was a case-in-point. And it was really a 4 point loss with a buzzer 3 the defender ran from to avoid fouling, and an 8.5 point loss against the spread. They also collapsed to Utah. You'd think that after dropping 30, you could weather your star player getting hurt mid-second half.

    Broadly and sadly speaking, the WCC is still the WCC. Not seeing much to be impressed with.
    The "EYE TEST" is relevant...can compare losing Watson to not have Childs on the court! Watson is a sub and Childs is a BEAST...I don't think we survive against BYU in Provo especially if the just shoot their average from the 3pt line...not saying we can't win but it will be a monumental task to say the least...

    BYU isn't a ranked team so losing at USF can be understandable just because playing on the road in any conference is going to be tough...We won't lose a home game this season, because we are just GREAT at home...I doubt BYU loses any conference home games this season...when SMC travels to Provo they will find out just how much better BYU is WITH Childs...
