Zags at St Mary’s Gamewatch with the Kennel Club
Public · Hosted by Gonzaga University: Spokane Alumni Chapter and Gonzaga Kennel Club
Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6 PM
O'Doherty's Irish Grille
525 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, Washington 99201
Details
It’s our favorite Gamewatch of the year! Come down for a great game in a great Spokane place and watch with the students as we take on the Gaels!
