  • AMMO (in his prime)

    4 15.38%

  • NWG

    3 11.54%

  • Brandon Clarke

    10 38.46%

  • Sabonis

    7 26.92%

  • Rem

    2 7.69%
Thread: - Completely Meaningless Zags Fan Poll Question of the Day -

  Today, 10:59 AM #1
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is online now Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    8,582

    - Completely Meaningless Zags Fan Poll Question of the Day -

    No fighting. Just answer it. It be fun.


    If you could get ONE of these players back, to play on this current squad for the remainder of the season, which zag would you choose?
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
  Today, 11:06 AM #2
    stevet75
    stevet75 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Federal Way, WA
    Posts
    612

    Default

    I think we need better defense, so I am voting Brandon
    People have an uncanny ability to make me think I am smarter than I really am. Human Beings bring me back to reality. S.T.
  Today, 11:06 AM #3
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    167

    Default

    I'll take the soon to be NBA All-Star
  Today, 11:17 AM #4
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    744

    Default

    Karnowski. Not a rim protector, but an area protector. Old school big man who would allow our athletic guards to stay on the perimeter and defend the 3pt line.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
  Today, 11:19 AM #5
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,627

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by stevet75
    I think we need better defense, so I am voting Brandon
    Agreed. It was between him and Sabonis. I felt weird not picking Ammo, but his offense is less of a need on this team.
  Today, 11:36 AM #6
    HRZag
    HRZag is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    412

    Default

    The Bonus, all day long. Points, rebounds, defense, toughness.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:40 AM #7
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,810

    Default

    Rem.



    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 11:58 AM #8
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,245

    Default

    Lots 'o fun with Rem for sure, but give this team Brandon Clarke and pencil in the championship. Interior defense will be a problem for us (that we could overcome with scrappiness and bigger offense). But it's a weakness for sure. More than the free throws.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
  Today, 12:01 PM #9
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,935

    Default

    I too almost voted for Rem. He was a lot of fun. But I'm also going to vote for someone NOT on that list. Since my vote is meaningless, here goes. I'm voting for Watson. If anyone could make this team just a little bit better it is Watson. We need a small forward who is really good on defense and is a total team player. That is Watson. We have a seven man rotation and could use one more player coming in off the bench. We have a post player (Timme) and we have a guard (Gilder), and Watson would be the perfect fit for this team. This team has tremendous chemistry and cohesion. Maybe the best ever. I wouldn't want to bring in a STAR player who would throw THIS CHEMISTRY off. Watson, is still considered to be a part of this team (see the video) and I'm sure that in his own way he is still participating the best he can. Let's see what this team can do with ALL the players we have.

Go Zags!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
