Thread: - Completely Meaningless Zags Fan Poll Question of the Day

No fighting. Just answer it. It be fun.
If you could get ONE of these players back, to play on this current squad for the remainder of the season, which zag would you choose?
AMMO (in his prime)
NWG
Brandon Clarke
Sabonis
Rem
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
I think we need better defense, so I am voting Brandon
I'll take the soon to be NBA All-Star
Karnowski. Not a rim protector, but an area protector. Old school big man who would allow our athletic guards to stay on the perimeter and defend the 3pt line.
The Bonus, all day long. Points, rebounds, defense, toughness.
Lots ‘o fun with Rem for sure, but give this team Brandon Clarke and pencil in the championship. Interior defense will be a problem for us (that we could overcome with scrappiness and bigger offense). But it’s a weakness for sure. More than the free throws.
I too almost voted for Rem. He was a lot of fun. But I'm also going to vote for someone NOT on that list. Since my vote is meaningless, here goes. I'm voting for Watson. If anyone could make this team just a little bit better it is Watson. We need a small forward who is really good on defense and is a total team player. That is Watson. We have a seven man rotation and could use one more player coming in off the bench. We have a post player (Timme) and we have a guard (Gilder), and Watson would be the perfect fit for this team. This team has tremendous chemistry and cohesion. Maybe the best ever. I wouldn't want to bring in a STAR player who would throw THIS CHEMISTRY off. Watson, is still considered to be a part of this team (see the video) and I'm sure that in his own way he is still participating the best he can. Let's see what this team can do with ALL the players we have.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!