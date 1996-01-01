Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week. (1/30/20)

Good morning Zag fans. Thursday has finally arrived (Praise God). hahaha Zags vs Broncos at Santa Clara. Geeze it seems like we just played them. Yeah we did. And it was a lot of fun. I'm looking for that same thing tonight. So get your Zag gear on and get focused because the team needs us tonight. If you haven't made your prediction yet, hurry over to the prediction thread for the Santa Clara game. If you've never participated in this fun event, please do. It's really challenging and a lot of fun. We could use more fans to make the competition even tougher.
Whatever you do today, have some fun. Enjoy this wonderful day. Think of something fun today, and come here and share it. Looking forward to hearing from you throughout the day.
The first thing I'm doing today is starting this thread. I'm really looking forward to hearing from you all today and hear about what you're doing. My goal is to get 50 people to check in here and share their day with us. So please help me reach my goal. Tell someone to check in here and let us know what fun thing they're doing today as this day progresses toward 7:15 pm.
Go Zags!!!