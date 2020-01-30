-
Zags @ Broncos: Head to Head
First rematch game for the Zags this season. The 3rd place Broncos (17-5, 4-3) came to the Kennel on Jan. 16th and got walloped 104-54. After they played the Zags, they beat Pacific by 4 (@home), lost to Pepperdine by 4 (@home), and beat USD (away) by 13. They're not a bad team and are having some success in league play. They just don't match up well at all with the Zags.
source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...cos-2020-01-30
SCU is still sitting at a very respectable #134 on KenPom (#167 offense, #137 defense). They pass well, and are #32 in the nation in assists/game. They're also #35 nationwide in denying 2-pt shots. The Broncos are definitely a first-half team, scoring 37.0 first-half points on average, good enough to be ranked #26 nationally. Strangely, in the second half (when they're offensively on the same side as their coach), they plummet to #117 in points. The Zags dominate across the board in the four factors for winning basketball.
Torvik gives the Zags a 13 point advantage (86-73). After the drubbings that the Bulldogs have given them in the last four games, that might be an underestimation.
The Vegas line is Zags -16...also probably conservative.
(sorry, there isn't much to say two weeks after the previous blowout)
Go Zags!!!
