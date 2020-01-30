-
Other Games - Thursday - 01. 30. 20
WCC
PEP @ BYU . 5:30 . CBSSN
LMU @ PAC . 7:00 . WCCN
POR @ SMC . 7:00 . STADIUM
USF @ USD . 7:00 . SPECTRUM / ATT / ROOT / WCC
GU @ SCU . 7:30 . CBSSN
TOP 25 /OOF Foes / Notables
Minnesota @ #19 Illinois . 4:30 . BTN
North Dakota @ Purdue-FW . 4:30
Louisiana @ UT Arlington . 5:00
ODU @ Southern Miss . 5:00
#18 Iowa @ #15 Maryland . 5:30 . BTN
#11 Oregon @ Cal . 6:00 . PAC12
Arizona @ Washington . 6:00 . ESPN2
CalStateBake @ New Mexico St. 6:00
#20 Colorado @ UCLA . 8:00 . ESPN2
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00130/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules