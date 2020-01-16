-
GAME THREAD: @ Santa Clara - Thursday - 1. 30. 20 - 7:30PM PT
21 - 1 Gonzaga visits 17 - 5 Santa Clara @ 7:30pm. Zags have won the last 20 meetings with the Broncos. Santa Clara comes off a 65 - 62 road win at USD Saturday. Santa Clara's last win vs. GU was 1/20/2011 @ SCU. GU beat the Broncos 104-54 on 1/16/20 in Spokane.
TV: CBS Sports Network. . .Announcers: Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, John Schriffen
GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/27/me...-thursday.aspx
GU Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/27//MBB23.pdf
Santa Clara Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...zaga_notes.pdf
Head to Head Comparisons: TBP
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
LIVE STATS: ( Link to Follow )
A ZAG WIN WOULD ...
- Extend the nation's third-longest active win streak to 14.
- Improve the nation's current longest road win streak to 15.
- Extend the Bulldogs' conference regular season win streak to 35 victories.
Have fun !
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules