21 - 1 Gonzaga visits 17 - 5 Santa Clara @ 7:30pm. Zags have won the last 20 meetings with the Broncos. Santa Clara comes off a 65 - 62 road win at USD Saturday. Santa Clara's last win vs. GU was 1/20/2011 @ SCU. GU beat the Broncos 104-54 on 1/16/20 in Spokane.

TV: CBS Sports Network. . .Announcers: Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, John Schriffen

GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/27/me...-thursday.aspx

GU Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/27//MBB23.pdf

Santa Clara Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...zaga_notes.pdf

Head to Head Comparisons: TBP

RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84

LIVE STATS: ( Link to Follow )

A ZAG WIN WOULD ...
- Extend the nation's third-longest active win streak to 14.
- Improve the nation's current longest road win streak to 15.
- Extend the Bulldogs' conference regular season win streak to 35 victories.

Have fun !