Thread: GAME THREAD: @ Santa Clara - Thursday - 1. 30. 20

GAME THREAD: @ Santa Clara - Thursday - 1. 30. 20

    GAME THREAD: @ Santa Clara - Thursday - 1. 30. 20

    21 - 1 Gonzaga visits 17 - 5 Santa Clara @ 7:30pm PT.

    Zags have won the last 20 meetings with the Broncos. Santa Clara comes off a 65 - 62 road win at USD Saturday. Santa Clara's last win vs. GU was 1/20/2011 @ SCU. GU beat the Broncos 104-54 on 1/16/20 in Spokane. Zags favored by 16.5. O/U 156.

    TV: CBS Sports Network. . .Announcers: Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, John Schriffen

    GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/27/me...-thursday.aspx

    GU Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/27//MBB23.pdf

    Santa Clara Game Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...zaga_notes.pdf

    Head to Head Comparisons: {Thank you, caduceus} http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    LIVE STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=282611

    A ZAG WIN WOULD ...
    - Extend the nation's third-longest active win streak to 14.
    - Improve the nation's current longest road win streak to 15.
    - Extend the Bulldogs' conference regular season win streak to 35 victories.

    Have fun !
