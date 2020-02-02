Mid-Major Top 10

As Gonzaga rolls through the West Coast Conference, it's growing ever more difficult not to think about how close this team is to being undefeated. The Bulldogs led Stanford with 16 seconds remaining in regulation and had a shot to win even after the host pulled level. In the context of one of the most balanced offenses in the AP Top 25, it's interesting to watch Jill Townsend assert herself. Coming off a season-high 28 points, she has taken double-digit shots in four of the past six games -- compared to three times in the first 15 games. Last month's ranking: 1